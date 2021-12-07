Petrobras completes sale of thermoelectric and field plants, CSN approves share buyback and more news

The corporate news this Tuesday (7th) highlights the completion of the sale of three Petrobras thermoelectric plants to São Francisco Energia, in the amount of R$61 million. In addition, the state company concluded the sale of Polo Miranga to PetroRecôncavo for the amount of US$ 220.1 million.

On the other hand, CSN (CSNA3) approved a new buyback program for up to 30 million shares issued by the company itself.

Real Time: Check out corporate analytics and instant coverage of the latest market news

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded this Monday (6) the sale of the three thermoelectric plants, located in Camaçari (BA), to São Francisco Energia.

The operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 61 million to Petrobras, already considering the adjustments foreseen in the sales contract.

The thermoelectric plants, all powered by fuel oil, comprise the Arembepe, Bahia 1 and Muricy plants, with a total installed capacity of 329 MW.

In addition, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) opened an administrative proceeding involving Petrobras yesterday (6) after the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, declared, on Sunday (5), that the state-owned company would announce a reduction in fuels until the end of December.

“Petrobras begins this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel,” Bolsonaro said to the Poder360 website on Sunday.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In response, Petrobras stated that it does not anticipate decisions on price adjustments. “Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility and the exchange rate caused by cyclical events,” said the state-owned company.

PetroRecôncavo

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) completed the acquisition of Polo Miranga, located in Bahia and held by Petrobras. The total value of the acquisition was US$220.1 million.

With the assignment of the concession contracts to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SPE Miranga, PetroReconcavo will take over from December 7 the operations of the fields.

With gas

Comgás (CGAS5) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 1.47 billion, equivalent to R$ 10.861901298827 per common share and R$ 11.948091428710 per preferred share.

In addition, the payment of interest on equity will be in the total amount of R$29.44 million, being R$0.217500654171 per common share and R$0.239250719588 per preferred share.

The shareholders listed in the shareholding position on December 9 will be entitled to receive such earnings. Payment is scheduled for December 20th.

Matthew Group

The Mateus Group ([ativo=GMAT3) anunciou que foram inauguradas duas lojas no Maranhão, nas cidades de Itinga e Carolina, encerrando o mês com 195 unidades em operação.

PetroRio

A PetroRio ([ativo=PRIO3]) released its November operating data and reported that 31,235 barrels (bbls) per day were produced in November 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The amount doubled into a daily production of 15,238 barrels of oil or equivalent for the Polvo + TBMT cluster, 13,843 for Frade (70% share) and 2,154 from Manati.

CSN

CSN (CSNA3) approved a new share buyback program for shares issued by the company, for the acquisition, in the period from December 7, 2021 to June 30, 2022, of up to 30 million common shares.

Bank of Brazil

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) informed that the position of general manager of IR will be occupied by Janaína Marques Storti.

Kepler Weber

Kepler Weber approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 3,032,416 shares of its own issue. The program will be valid for 18 months.

Sabesp

S&P changed the outlook on the company’s global scale and Brazil National Scale issuer credit ratings from negative to stable.

The agency also reaffirms the ratings of the concessionaire BB- on the global scale and brAAA on the Brazilian National Scale

Let’s go

Vamos’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 19.431 million shares (7% of outstanding shares).

Tietê Highways

Rodovias do Tietê informed that the AGE approved the third issue of debentures, in the amount of R$1.3 billion.Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related