On Monday (6), Petrobras concluded the sale of the three thermoelectric power plants powered by fuel oil located in Camaçari, Bahia. They were acquired by São Francisco Energia SA, a subsidiary of Global Participações em Energia SA The transaction involved the payment of R$ 61 million to Petrobras, already considering the adjustments provided for in the sales contract. “This operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society,” stated the state-owned company in a statement.

The Polo Camaçari thermoelectric units are assets of Petrobras and include the Arembepe, Bahia 1 and Muricy plants, with a total installed capacity of 329 MW. The plants operate on fuel oil and have energy sales contracts in the regulated environment, effective until December 2023 for UTEs Arembepe and Muricy and until December 2025 for UTE Bahia 1.

Global Participações em Energia has been operating since 2001 in the energy generation segment, now controlling ten plants, distributed in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas, Tocantins and Bahia. With extensive experience in the operation of fuel-oil thermoelectric plants, the group considers the acquisition of TPPs Arembepe, Muricy and Bahia 1 to be strategic, as it expands its portfolio of generation assets, especially in Bahia, where it already operates two similar plants.