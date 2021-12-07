Petrobras completes sale of three thermoelectric plants in Camaçari, BA | Bahia

This Monday (6), Petrobras announced the conclusion of the sale of three thermoelectric power plants powered by fuel oil, located in Camaçari, in the metropolitan region of Salvador.

The plants located at Polo Camaçari were sold to São Francisco Energia SA, a subsidiary of Global Participações em Energia SA (GPE).

According to Petrobras, the operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 61 million, an amount that already considers adjustments foreseen in the sales contract.

The Polo Camaçari Thermoelectric Power Plants (UTEs) sold were Arembepe, Bahia 1 and Muricy. They have a total installed power of 329 MW.

The plants operate on fuel oil and have energy sales contracts in the regulated environment, effective until December 2023 for UTEs Arembepe and Muricy and until December 2025 for UTE Bahia 1.

Landulpho Alves refinery sold

Last week, Petrobras announced the conclusion of the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), in São Francisco do Conde, Bahia, and its associated assets to the Mubadala Capital group, in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Petrobras, the operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 10.1 billion and after compliance with all the conditions precedent. The contract also provides for a final adjustment to the purchase price, which should take place in the coming months.

Upon completion of the sale, a transition phase will begin with Petrobras teams supporting Acelen in the Mataripe Refinery operations. This transition takes place due to a service provision agreement, which will avoid an operational interruption.

