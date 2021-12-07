PF investigates overpricing of R$ 130 million in printing Enem proofs | Federal District

The Federal Police launched, this Tuesday (7), an operation that investigates alleged over-invoicing of BRL 130 million in contracts signed with printers that printed tests for the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem). According to an investigation, fraud occurred between 2010 and 2019.

According to the PF, employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) favored companies in million-dollar contracts. Operation also points out that officials are suspected of “illicit enrichment”. O g1 contacted the agency, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

The operation investigates crimes against the bidding law, active and passive corruption, money laundering and criminal organization. In all, are fulfilled 41 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The investigation identified that, between January and February 2019, Inep servers circumvented the bid to secure the contract for one of the investigated companies. The first two placed were disqualified to benefit the investigated printer.

According to the investigators, between 2010 and 2018, the other company that was in charge of printing the Enem proofs was a multinational, which was hired by Inep without complying with the bidding rules. The police identified the involvement of employees with company directors.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants, the Court ordered the kidnapping of R$130 million of the investigated companies and people. The operation has the support of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU).