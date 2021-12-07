Photo essay by Atlético-MG, champion of Brasileirão Assaí 2021

In front of Lucas Figueiredo’s lenses, Galo athletes posed for photos with the medal of the Brazilian title, won last week

Lock in pose! This Monday (6), the CBF released the photo shoot of Atlético-MG players, champion of the Brasileirão Assaí 2021. The photos were taken at Mineirão, last Sunday, after the club received the cup for the Brazilian bi-championship.

The players posed for photographer Lucas Figueiredo the medals for winning the Brasileirão. There was even a photo of Reinaldo and Eder, Galo’s historical idols, who were very excited at Mineirão with the title of Brasileirão Assaí. To check out the full essay, go to the official CBF page on Flickr.

See now some of the photos of the exclusive essay produced by CBF:

“I’m proud to be captain of the team, it’s priceless” Junior Alonso

“Too happy, right? It was a spectacular year” Hulk

“I entered history” William Arana