PlayStation executive fired after pedophilia allegations | Technology

PlayStation executive fired after pedophilia allegations

A high-ranking PlayStation employee was fired after allegations of pedophilia. George Cacioppo, 64, was a senior vice president of engineering and had been with Sony Interactive Entertainment since 2013. A video of him making a date with a supposed 15-year-old boy was published

on YouTube and went viral on the platform.

The complaint was made by the group of cyberactivists People v. Preds,

that catches situations of pedophilia and other practices of abuse and harassment. In the video posted on YouTube, there are screenshots, messages and photos allegedly exchanged between Cacioppo, under the code name “Jeff”, and a member of the group disguised as a 15-year-old teenager.

Jeff would then have invited the victim to his house, not knowing that the entire content of the conversations was being documented by a screen. a cameraman from People v. Preds

attend the meeting and film everything. Cacioppo answers the door, wearing a T-shirt with the PlayStation 5 symbol, and is confronted by the activist, who says he will call the police. He enters the house without responding to the charges.

The content was published last Friday (3) and already has more than 125,000 views and 700 comments. Sony said it was already aware of the situation and that “the employee in question was terminated from employment”.