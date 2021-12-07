Plumber finds R$ 3 mi on TV pastor’s church wall







Famous US TV pastor and bestselling author Joel Osteen Photo: REUTERS/Richard Carson

A plumber found $600,000 (about R$3.3 million) in cash and checks hidden in the bathroom wall of the Lakewood Church temple, which is located in Houston, Texas, in the United States. The church is owned by famous US TV pastor and bestselling author Joel Osteen, according to the website Deadline.

The amount was stored in about 500 envelopes. The amount was found when the plumber was repairing a toilet that was loose in the church bathroom.

In a radio interview KILT-FM, from Houston, the plumber said that when he repaired the toilet, he removed the tile and had to “remove some of the insulation”. At that moment, the envelopes fell out. “I was like, ‘Wow!'” he said.

After the discovery, on November 10, 2021, local police were called. The Houston Police Department documented the recovered money and left it with the church, but an investigation into how the amount ended up behind the wall is ongoing.

“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks was found,” police said in a statement. “Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting with the investigation.”

According to deadline, the dates on the checks indicate that the envelopes may be related to a theft of church safes on March 9, 2014. Reports at the time suggest the thefts totaled $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks.