Pocah exposes conversation with Viih Tube about affairs: ‘It’s rolling’ | celebrities



Pocah and Viih Tube – Reproduction/Instagram

Pocah and Viih TubeReproduction/Instagram

Published 12/06/2021 19:08

Rio – Pocah showed that she is attentive to news about Viih Tube’s love life. This Monday (6), the funkeira published a print of a conversation she had with her former confinement colleague about her latest romances, after youtuber was caught kissing with Lipe Ribeiro and the influencer Isaías at Farofa da Gkay, this Sunday .

“Daughter living up to her mother’s music. Tá passo the rodo”, Pocah said in a message to Viih Tube, citing her recently released single, “Passando o rodo”, in partnership with MC Mirella, Lara Silva and Tainá Costa. YouTuber didn’t take long to respond: “Mother. Send choreography here that I’m going to do because it’s my music”, she joked, who even sent a photo in which she appears laughing with her hand covering her face.

In the caption of the post on Twitter, Pocah added: “You can throw water that my daughter is squeezing”. In the comments, fans of the ex-sisters joined in the joke and agreed with the reference. “I was thinking how much Viih is living up to the status of the single relationship,” said one netizen with a laugh.

Check out: