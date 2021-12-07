Pope: ask for the grace of hope to overcome the deserts of the world

About two thousand faithful attended the first and only Mass that Francis presides on his visit to Greece. “Having authority, being cultured and famous are no guarantees to please God. Instead, John preaches in the wilderness, which is an encouraging message for us.”

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

The faithful of Athens joined their pastor in the Eucharistic celebration this afternoon in the “Megaron Concert Hall” – the only public mass presided over by the Pope in Greece. In his homily, Francis commented on the Gospel of this Second Sunday of Advent, which presents the figure of Saint John the Baptist.

existential deserts

The Pontiff highlighted two aspects of this message: desert and conversion. The evangelist Luke speaks of solemn circumstances and great personages of the time and it was hoped that the Word of God would address one of them, but no. One passes unexpectedly into the desert, to an unknown and lonely man. In fact, the Pope added, having authority, being cultured and famous are no guarantees to please God. Instead, John preaches in the wilderness, which is an encouraging message for us:

“Now as then, God turns his gaze to where sadness and loneliness dominate. We can experience Him in life: He often cannot touch us while we are in the throes of applause and we think only of ourselves; it reaches us above all in the hours of trial.”

It is in our existential deserts that He visits us, when situations seem irredeemable, with no way out. “That way, there is no place that God does not want to visit.”

“Therefore, dear friends, do not fear smallness, because the issue is not to be small and few, but to be open to God and to others.”

Going beyond because God is greater

The second aspect is conversion. Talking about conversion, Francisco said, can seem difficult and lead to sadness, as if it were just the result of our commitment. You can feel frustrated in wanting to change but not being able to. But in Greek, the verb to convert has another meaning, which is precisely “to think beyond”.

That is, going beyond our self and our claim to self-sufficiency. “God is greater”, the Pope recalled:

“So to convert means not to listen to the one who buries hope, to the one who repeats that nothing will ever change in life; it is refusing to believe that we are destined to sink into the shifting sands of mediocrity.”

On the contrary, it is necessary to trust in Him, because God is our beyond, our strength. Everything changes if we leave Him first.

“Behold the conversion: to the Lord, our open door is enough to enter and do wonders, just as a desert and the words of John were enough for Him to come into the world.”

The Pontiff concludes by inviting the faithful to ask for the grace of hope, the grace of believing that, with God, things change.

“We ask the grace of hope, because it is hope that revives faith and rekindles charity; for it is with hope that the deserts of the world are thirsty today.”

I leave Greece, but not the Greeks!

At the end of the celebration, the Pope wanted to express his gratitude to all who prepared the visit, because on Monday, the Pontiff returns to the Vatican.

“Tomorrow I will leave Greece,” said the Pope, but not the Greeks. “I will take you with me in memory and in prayer.”