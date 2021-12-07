Porsche Vision GT brings more reality to the virtual world

Who out there has a PlayStation4 or 5? Well then, you can get ready to drive another new car on March 4, 2022, aboard Polyphony’s famous Gran Turismo 7. It’s the Porsche Vision GT Concept.

This project from the Zuffenhausen brand is 100% virtual, but only in the hands of GT7 players. Built to full scale and fully functional, the Vision GT is more than a car made for simulation.

Porsche has applied to it exactly what it foresees in future cars of the brand, which makes the experience even more realistic for those who will be at home with the sensations of a live circuit.

The sports car manufacturer’s first concept study created specifically for use in a computer game, the Vision GT took its inspiration from the 911 and Taycan models, especially the latter.

The reason is that it is an all-electric, high-performance bolide. Following Porsche’s description, the Vision GT has 1,110 nominal horsepower, however, in overboost mode and start control, it delivers 1,286 horsepower.

All this cavalry makes the Porsche Vision GT take off from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds or 5.4 seconds reaching 200 km/h. Its final limited speed is 350 km/h.

With four-wheel drive (Porsche did not say how many engines it has), the bolide has an 87 kWh battery, which guarantees a range of 500 km in the WLTP cycle.

On the look, Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital, says: “The appeal of a Porsche comes from its purist design.” The images are not digitized, but of the real concept, to increase the expectations of those who will be playing.

Porsche decided to digitally reproduce the real reactions of the Vision GT in order to pass the same experience to a Gran Turismo 7 player.

On the outside, the Porsche Vision GT even vaguely resembles the 90s Audi Avus Quattro concept. Inside, the competition-focused cockpit has a glass that replicates the 911’s signature instrumentation like a HUD. Ready to drive?

Porsche Vision GT Concept – Photo Gallery