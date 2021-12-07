Porta dos Fundos Christmas special shows Jesus in a brothel and becomes the target of a motion of repudiation

The new Porta dos Fundos Christmas special — which will only be launched on December 15, on the streaming platform Paramount+ — has already become the target of attacks by pocket narists and evangelicals on social networks. In Bahia, state deputy Talita Oliveira (PSL), who defines herself on Instagram as “the servant of a living God”, presented a motion of repudiation, in the state Legislative Assembly, against what she defines as “a poor quality product made. for those who just failed in life”.

Last Monday (6), Porta dos Fundos released the official poster and a teaser (see below), with a duration of 30 seconds, advancing some details about the work entitled “Te prego out there”. Presented for the first time in animation format, the humor production presents the dilemmas of Jesus (voiced by Rafael Portugal) during adolescence.

To face the challenges as a novice student at Eva & Adão Municipal School, the character leaves behind benevolent behavior and becomes a “bad boy”, believing then that no one will suspect him of being the Messiah. The narrative has its creation and final writing signed by Fábio Porchat.

In one of the excerpts present in the teaser, Jesus is asked by Lazarus if he would keep a pornographic image, such as the drawing of a woman’s feet inscribed on a parchment. In another scene, Jesus goes to a brothel and says, “That’s not from God.” To which someone else says, pointing to one of the call girls, “Actually, the taller one over there is unique to God.”

Poster for the 2021 Porta dos Fundos Christmas special: ‘Te prego outside’ Photo: Publicity

Fifteen actors from the group participate in the production, as voice actors. Rafael Portugal plays Jesus; João Vicente appears as Barabbas; Thati Lopes is Maria’s voice; Fabio de Luca is Lazarus; Nathalia Cruz plays Madalena; Estevam Naboth is God; Antonio Tabet appears as Eliezer; Gregory Duvivier is Jacob; Evelyn Castro is the voice of Daíde and João Pimenta is the character Tomé.

Sought by GLOBO, representatives of the Porta dos Fundos group stated that they will only comment on the matter next Monday (13), when there will be an event to publicize the film to the press.

Attack History

In 2019, religious groups launched a campaign against the “Backdoor Christmas Special: Christ’s First Temptation.” In that version of the traditional Christmas movie made by the group, Jesus (Gregorio Duvivier) is about to turn 30 and is surprised with a birthday party when he returns from the desert, accompanied by her boyfriend, Orlando (Fabio Porchat).

The satire with a gay Jesus aroused the ire of some religious sectors, who started to ask for the censorship of the production. In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, in 2019, the production company’s headquarters, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, was the target of an attack and two Molotov cocktails were thrown against the building’s façade.

In January 2020, the courts of Rio de Janeiro ordered the production to be taken off the air. Days later, the Federal Supreme Court overturned the decision and released the exhibition of the Christmas special.

Since 2013, Porta dos Fundos has been publishing Christmas specials in December. The 2018 film, titled “If You Drink, Don’t Supper,” won an International Emmy for best comedy. On the eve of the ceremony that consecrated the film, Fábio Porchat (who lives Jesus in the 2018 special), celebrated the nomination.