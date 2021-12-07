Procon-SP fines Facebook over R$ 11 million for ‘blackout’ in October | Technology

Procon-SP announced this Monday (6) that it fined Facebook in more than BRL 11 million for “poor service delivery” after the October 4 blackout that left the company’s apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, offline for nearly 6 hours.

The agency notified the company in October asking for explanations about the failure. The conclusion is that “there was a clear failure in the provision of the service, harming millions of consumers in Brazil and in the world”, according to Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

“Although the service is not charged, the company profits from the users, therefore, there is a consumption relationship,” he said.

The amount of the fine, calculated in accordance with the Consumer Defense Code, was R$ 11,286,557.54. Facebook can still appeal.

The agency also pointed out that “abusive clauses were found in the terms of use of the applications”, such as clauses in which the company disclaims responsibility for problems that may occur in the provision of services.

To g1, the company said it “disagrees with the decision of Procon-SP”.