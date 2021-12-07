Professor Girafales deceived Dona Florinda all the time in Chaves; know the reason

Everything indicates that the romance between lady florinda and Girafales teacher, on the series Keys, should not happen. In an interview with Javier Alarcón’s YouTube channel, Roberto Gómez Fernández, the son of Roberto Bolaños, revealed that the teacher was not a single man.

“Professor Girafales wore a wedding ring. In several chapters you can see the ring in your hand. So the real story of Professor Girafales is that he is actually married“, shot the son of the actor who lived Chaves.

In addition, Roberto’s heir said that the protagonist of the series was, in fact, an orphan boy precisely because he didn’t have actors to record like his family.

“Because we didn’t have actors. We needed a giant cast to have complete families and there was no space“, said. Bolaños, for those who don’t remember, died at the age of 85 in Cancún, Mexico, in 2014.

Look:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Chaves can return to SBT

Televisa is negotiating the return of the series Chaves to TV at the same time that information emerges that the Mexican channel itself made a promise to Silvio Santos right after the beginning of the judicial imbroglio between the company and Roberto Bolaños’ heirs.

In July of last year, when the showing of the series was interrupted worldwide, Televisa promised that SBT would be notified of any new agreement with Chespirito, the company responsible for the intellectual rights of Bolaños’ works. The information is from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

About the return of the series Chaves, SBT is among those most interested in the production. However, at least two streaming companies opened their eyes to the possibility of Mexican production in their respective catalogues.

In June of this year, Roberto Gómez Bolaños told the newspaper El Universal that Grupo Chespirito and Televisa are in the process of reconciliation after rumors of a backstage disagreement. “We are taking some steps in this, which has to do with reconciliation in every way. It’s not that we’re fighting, far from it”, he clarified.

“On the contrary, there were simply differences and why [a situação] it also caught us in the middle of the pandemic. I believe the circumstances were not the best. Now we are in other circumstances. No doubt it will happen. [a volta dos seriados]”, promised.