Profile of Marília Mendonça reportedly blocked the singer’s makeup artist: “A problem”

After supposedly being blocked in the profile of Marília Mendonça, Eduardo Guimarães takes a stand and explains what happened

singer’s makeup artist Marília Mendonça, Eduardo Guimaraes used social media this Monday (06) to talk about the alleged blockage that the artist’s profile suffered after her death, in November of this year.

The professional, who a few days ago showed a print where he appears blocked on the countryman’s Instagram profile, said he had received a call from the press office and that, apparently, the blocking was a mistake on the platform.

The placement came after a statement to Fabia Oliveira, of In off. According to the columnist, he would have said he was trying to digest and understand what happened to have received the block, claiming that he still does not know who is responsible for administering the singer’s account.

“Guys, everything will work out. It was a problem with Insta. I got a call from the press office. I think Instagram is really buggy today, in other accounts too, I saw other people commenting, so let’s wait for this fix, so everything sort of goes back to normal,” he said.

“But my story, regardless of Instagram or not, social media, my story with Marília will be my story with Marília. There’s no denying it. Let’s get on with our lives”, finished the makeup artist, saying that, for now, he prefers to remain quiet.

HOMAGE

This Sunday (5), the day that marked the month of Marília Mendonça’s death, Maraisa went to social media and showed some of the affectionate messages she received from her friend before the fatal accident.

In a group of the two with Maiara, the Queen of Sofrência appears declaring herself to the pair while highlighting the hard work of the Mistresses.