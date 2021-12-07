Profit from ESG shares in December and see the biggest market survey tips

“Green” thinking in the financial market is already a reality and a reflection of this is revealed by the greater coverage of stock analysts from companies that respect ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) themes. B3 itself already has an ETF (ESGB11) being traded on your trading floor.

O Money Times went after these evaluations, for December, and found eight analysts – Now, active, Harvest Bank, BB Investments, BTG Pactual, Great Investments, Santander and XP – which produce specific leads for companies with an ESG commitment. There were 40 different companies in 75 recommendations. Five of them got four or more suggestions. Check out why each one is in this green portfolio.

The industrial equipment maker is again at the top of the analysts’ choice. “We see WEG as one of the best positioned companies from the ESG perspective of our coverage”, points out XP Investimentos.

“WEG benefits from the trend of investments in clean energy and more efficient electric motors. These trends mean growth opportunities for the company, but when we think about WEG’s ESG practices, we also feel comfortable”, analyzes BTG.

With five suggestions, one more than in November, Renner was once again in second place in the survey.

Ágora Investimentos emphasizes the company’s sustainable production of raw materials, such as certified cotton.

“One of the materials prioritized by the company to reduce the impacts of raw materials is cotton certified by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global non-profit organization that assesses the cotton production process in terms of respect for labor rights in the chain; conscientious use of water, chemical products and agricultural pesticides; and preserving the health of the soil and habitats”, assesses the broker.

Also with five suggestions among the eight collected, Natura was tied for second position.

“The Natura&Co Group’s ESG vision has a long history. For decades, Natura, the Group’s Brazilian company that turned 50 in 2019, has been known for the way it integrates sustainability into its business model. The other companies in the Group (Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop) also have a very strong socio-environmental DNA”, highlights BB Investimentos in its report.

The pulp manufacturer won two more nominations and also jumped to second place.

“Suzano is the world leader in the production of market pulp, it has a very competitive cost structure and a favorable position to ride the wave of sustainability. The leadership in terms of production should be expanded with the construction of the new plant in Mato Grosso do Sul, which should start operating in 2024, while costs should remain competitive given the company’s focus on this line”, highlights Banco Safra.

The largest private bank in the country won another nomination, went to four, but dropped to fifth position in the ranking.

BB Investimentos recalls that, on November 16, 2021, Itaú was selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 22nd consecutive year, which compiles leading global companies in sustainability, being the only Latin American bank to be part of this index since its creation in 1999.