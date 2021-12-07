proof that it’s enough to be alive to be a cuckold

What love has united, Farm 13 separates. This edition of the reality show is not over yet, but it has been a terror to the relationship of some participants.

The intimate friendship between Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos resulted in the boy’s divorce with MC Mirella and the end of the girl’s engagement with Victor Igoh.

If things continue at this pace, MC Gui and Aline Mineiro will also leave A Fazenda 13 singles. Apparently, they decided to take the rural theme of the show very seriously and put a pair of horns on their fellows’ heads.

This isn’t the first time a relationship has come to an end in this way, but it’s unheard of for so many couples to be shuddered during the screening of The Farm.

The phenomenon only reinforces one maxim: to be a cuckold, all you have to do is be alive. If you didn’t go, it will be one day. Or already is and just don’t know. Few things in life are as certain as the horn.

Lucky for us, we’re hardly going to have a relationship with participants in a reality show like A Fazenda. Because worse than a horn, just a public horn.

The humorist Leo Lins, boyfriend of Aline Mineiro, knows this well. Besides having to deal with the whole situation, it’s still been teasing about the horn. So it’s always good to keep in mind that if you laugh at a cuckold today, tomorrow the cuckold might be you.