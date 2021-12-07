Provocation? President of Atlético-MG polemics after title of Brasileirão

Credit: Credit: Disclosure – @Atletico

The title party of Atlético-MG still reverberates, even more, some declarations of players and club top hats. Thus, in an interview with Rede Globo, the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, declared that the team “changed level” after the title. In addition, the maximum representative of Atlético-MG highlighted the fact that he broke his 50-year fast without winning the Brasileirão in one year of management.

“With a job like this, we will certainly change Atlético’s level. Or rather, I think that, as of today, he has already changed his level”. Thus, for a long time, the president alluded to the famous interview with striker Bruno Henrique, when declaring that Flamengo “is another level”.

Thus, in addition to the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG can win the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico Paranaense. With that, the Rooster can win the triple crown. Meanwhile, Flamengo only won the Rio championship, without winning any major title in the year.

In addition to the possible provocation to Fla, the president highlighted that he will work for Atlético-MG to continue taking titles. “We are going to work so that we can win other titles. I’m sure the work will continue with great success. I am absolutely sure. Our work proposal is a proposal to make Atlético-MG the protagonist of all championships and also a highly professional management.”

