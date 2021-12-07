Racism associated with coronavirus variants: why the WHO

Blaming other countries for the emergence of a disease – rather than pointing to an inadequate policy response to health issues, for example – is a historic maneuver to divert attention from political responsibilities.

When he began referring to the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, former US President Donald Trump called the pathogen the “China virus”. When pressured by the upward spiral in the number of cases in the US, Trump even used the derogatory definition of “kung flu”, playing a word game with the English term for flu (flu) and the martial art from China.

::: What is known about the omicron variant of the coronavirus :::

The recording of Trump’s coronavirus assignments was carried out by assistant professor at CY Cergy Paris University, Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, who is also an expert in disease naming policies.

The so-called Spanish flu – caused by a devastating virus that killed millions during World War I around the world – probably originated in the US, but has been linked to Spain, the country where it was first identified, as “a way to divert attention” , explains Viala-Gaudefroy.

As Trump and members of the GOP continued to call the coronavirus the “Chinese flu” in 2020 — also touting an unfounded theory that the virus was created in a laboratory in the city where it was discovered, Wuhan — Asian Americans have become increasingly targeted and attacked.

::: New omicron variant exposed inequalities in international policy against covid-19 :::

Trump also liked to invoke war metaphors when referring to the virus, including phrases like “the invisible enemy”, points out Viala Gaudefroy. According to the scholar, there was an effort to project the image of fighting a foreign invasion.

Also in northern India, “Chinese-faced” people living in border regions with China were ill-treated and forced into quarantine – even without showing any symptoms of covid-19.

In 2015, due to such occurrences, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a booklet of principles containing good practices for naming new diseases, which suggested avoiding “offenses to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group “.

“Online manifestations of racism and xenophobia related to covid-19 included harassment, hate speech, proliferation of discriminatory stereotypes and conspiracy theories,” described in March 2020 E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and related United Nations intolerances.

::: With doctor Pedro Hallal, Programa Bem Viver explains what is already known about the micron variant :::

“It is not surprising that leaders who are trying to attribute covid-19 to certain national or ethnic groups are exactly the same nationalist and populist leaders who made racist and xenophobic rhetoric the center of their political platforms,” ​​he said at the time.

New variant names do not eliminate the problem

When the coronavirus underwent mutations that resulted in new variants, these continued to be associated with the place of origin, including the so-called Indian variant.

The racialization or ethnicization (sociological terms that attribute racial identities to groups that did not identify themselves in that way by themselves) of the names of these variants motivated the WHO to use letters of the Greek alphabet to identify the coronavirus strains in May 2021 – almost a year and a half after the appearance of covid-19.

The first variant, initially identified in the UK, became alpha, and so on. The discovery in India, for example, became the delta, and the one identified in Brazil, the gamma.

Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO technician specializing in the agency’s response to covid-19, says the name change should reduce prejudice. “No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting coronavirus variants,” he says.

::: “Hunger is not just numbers”: how the reality of peripheral communities worsened in the pandemic :::

But after the Greek alphabet was adopted as a neutral way of naming virus variants, there were new problems. The letter xi, or csi (Ξ or ξ), for example, could easily be associated with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and could encourage anti-Asian positions again. The Greek letter nu, or ni, was skipped because it could have been confused with the English word new.

Therefore, the most recent variant, first detected in southern Africa (B.1.1.529), was called omicron. Even so, international press vehicles had already referred to the new strain as the “South African variant”, reinforcing an association with Africa and even with black people.

The Sunday edition of the German newspaper Rheinpfalz am Sonntag even ran the following front-page headline: “Africa’s Virus Is Among Us” above a photo of a black woman with a child. The newspaper ended up apologizing.

Giorgina Kazungu-Hass, a member of the Assembly from Rhineland-Palatinate, the western German state where the diary is published, ironically tweeted that the cover “will be great for black people”.

Disputed Origin and Disinformation

As with the Spanish flu, possibly the omicron variant originated from a location other than where it was identified. Last Tuesday (11/30), for example, there were reports that Dutch health officials had discovered the omicron in local samples dated November 19, five days before scientists in South Africa announced they had identified the strain.

The Ebola pandemic is another one associated with Africa and black people. Some far-right commentators and politicians coined the racist term “obola” – a combination of the words Ebola and Barack Obama’s last name when the African American was US president – ​​to politicize and racialize the disease.

That’s why the WHO warns against names like mers, short for the name, in English, of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). Another example is Lyme disease, which refers to the city in the US state of Connecticut where tick-borne bacterial borreliosis was first identified.

Avoiding virus associations

Despite the ambiguous origins of the omicron variant, South African citizens continue to pay for the identification of the new strain in the country with the introduction of travel bans and border restrictions against countries in the region.

“The problem is that countries will avoid reporting new variants so that they are not associated with them”, says Professor Viala-Gaudefroy, alluding to the serious economic losses resulting from the perception of a country as the origin of a variant of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus .

“We need to refer to viruses by their official names,” says anti-racism platform First Responder in a tweet. “After the mers and Ebola epidemics triggered discrimination and racism, the WHO changed the official naming mechanism so that the place of origin of the diseases was not included. Call it covid-19 to end hatred”, the organization asks.