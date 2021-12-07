Real estate funds have the worst performance of the year in November – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Real estate investment funds (FIIs) posted the worst monthly performance of 2021 in November. The panorama was pointed out by the investment searcher Yubb based on the applications that make up the IFIX – the main benchmark of these investments. The index fell 3.64%, the worst performance since March 2020.

Read too

The rise in risk aversion as interest rates rise helps to understand what happened. With the rise of Selic, more investors decide to sell risky assets to migrate to fixed income. Among the real estate funds that registered positive returns in November, the biggest increase was in the ‘SP Downtown’ (SPTW11), with a 4.78% increase. The application is brick type, focused on offices.

The position with the biggest drop in the month was taken by the fund ‘Santander Renda de Aluguéis’ (SARE11), which invests in commercial properties located mainly in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The application sank 18.9% in November.

See the biggest highs and lows among the FIIs in the last month:

No. Code Company Return 1 SPTW11 SP Downtown 4.78% two KNCR11 Kinea Income Property 1.37% 3 KNHY11 Kinea High Yield 1.31% 4 BZLI11 Brazil Realty 1.20% 5 MCCI11 Mauá Capital Rec. 0.68% 6 SADI11 Santander Pap. Property 0.63% 7 SDIL11 SDI Logistics 0.54% 8 MXRF11 Maxi Income 0.40% 9 VCJR11 Interest rates 0.37% 10 KNIP11 Kinea Ind. of prices -0.18%

no. Code Company Return 1 SARE11 Santander rental income -18.90% two KFOF11 Kinea FII -15.28% 3 FLMA11 BR Capital Dist. -13.37% 4 VILG11 Vinci Logistics -12.65% 5 URPR11 Urca Prime -12.44% 6 HGBS11 Hedge Brazil Shop. -11.73% 7 LVBI11 VBI Logistics -11.30% 8 RFOF11 Rb Capital I -11.13% 9 RVBI11 VBI Reits -10.69% 10 XPSF11 XP Selection -10.25%

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better