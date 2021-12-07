Real estate funds have the worst performance of the year in November – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Real estate investment funds (FIIs) posted the worst monthly performance of 2021 in November. The panorama was pointed out by the investment searcher Yubb based on the applications that make up the IFIX – the main benchmark of these investments. The index fell 3.64%, the worst performance since March 2020.
The rise in risk aversion as interest rates rise helps to understand what happened. With the rise of Selic, more investors decide to sell risky assets to migrate to fixed income. Among the real estate funds that registered positive returns in November, the biggest increase was in the ‘SP Downtown’ (SPTW11), with a 4.78% increase. The application is brick type, focused on offices.
The position with the biggest drop in the month was taken by the fund ‘Santander Renda de Aluguéis’ (SARE11), which invests in commercial properties located mainly in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The application sank 18.9% in November.
See the biggest highs and lows among the FIIs in the last month:
No.
Code
|Company
Return
|1
|SPTW11
|SP Downtown
|4.78%
|two
|KNCR11
|Kinea Income Property
|1.37%
|3
|KNHY11
|Kinea High Yield
|1.31%
|4
|BZLI11
|Brazil Realty
|1.20%
|5
|MCCI11
|Mauá Capital Rec.
|0.68%
|6
|SADI11
|Santander Pap. Property
|0.63%
|7
|SDIL11
|SDI Logistics
|0.54%
|8
|MXRF11
|Maxi Income
|0.40%
|9
|VCJR11
|Interest rates
|0.37%
|10
|KNIP11
|Kinea Ind. of prices
|-0.18%
no.
|Code
|Company
Return
|1
|SARE11
|Santander rental income
|-18.90%
|two
|KFOF11
|Kinea FII
|-15.28%
|3
|FLMA11
|BR Capital Dist.
|-13.37%
|4
|VILG11
|Vinci Logistics
|-12.65%
|5
|URPR11
|Urca Prime
|-12.44%
|6
|HGBS11
|Hedge Brazil Shop.
|-11.73%
|7
|LVBI11
|VBI Logistics
|-11.30%
|8
|RFOF11
|Rb Capital I
|-11.13%
|9
|RVBI11
|VBI Reits
|-10.69%
|10
|XPSF11
|XP Selection
|-10.25%