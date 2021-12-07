Real estate funds have the worst performance of the year in November – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Real estate investment funds (FIIs) posted the worst monthly performance of 2021 in November. The panorama was pointed out by the investment searcher Yubb based on the applications that make up the IFIX – the main benchmark of these investments. The index fell 3.64%, the worst performance since March 2020.

The rise in risk aversion as interest rates rise helps to understand what happened. With the rise of Selic, more investors decide to sell risky assets to migrate to fixed income. Among the real estate funds that registered positive returns in November, the biggest increase was in the ‘SP Downtown’ (SPTW11), with a 4.78% increase. The application is brick type, focused on offices.

The position with the biggest drop in the month was taken by the fund ‘Santander Renda de Aluguéis’ (SARE11), which invests in commercial properties located mainly in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The application sank 18.9% in November.

See the biggest highs and lows among the FIIs in the last month:

No.

Code

Company

Return

1SPTW11SP Downtown4.78%
twoKNCR11Kinea Income Property1.37%
3KNHY11Kinea High Yield1.31%
4BZLI11Brazil Realty1.20%
5MCCI11Mauá Capital Rec.0.68%
6SADI11Santander Pap. Property0.63%
7SDIL11SDI Logistics0.54%
8MXRF11Maxi Income0.40%
9VCJR11Interest rates0.37%
10KNIP11Kinea Ind. of prices-0.18%

no.

Code Company

Return

1SARE11Santander rental income-18.90%
twoKFOF11Kinea FII-15.28%
3FLMA11BR Capital Dist.-13.37%
4VILG11Vinci Logistics-12.65%
5URPR11Urca Prime-12.44%
6HGBS11Hedge Brazil Shop.-11.73%
7LVBI11VBI Logistics-11.30%
8RFOF11Rb Capital I-11.13%
9RVBI11VBI Reits-10.69%
10XPSF11XP Selection-10.25%
