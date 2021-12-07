Relatives and friends say goodbye to actress Mila Moreira

Relatives and friends arrived at Mila Moreira’s wake, at Memorial do Carmo, in Caju, north of Rio de Janeiro. The actress’s body will be veiled and cremated later today.

Mila died yesterday at age 75. The information has been confirmed to splash by the press office of the CopaStar Hospital, in the south of Rio, where she was hospitalized.

Later, in an Instagram post, Lilia Cabral stated that the cause of death was sudden illness. She had a cardiac arrest resulting from gastroenteritis, according to TV Globo.

Before making her debut in soap operas on Globo, Mila began her career at age 14 as a model. On the network, he participated in works such as “Plumas e Sequins”, “Marrom Glacê”, “Ti Ti Ti” and “O Astro” — in all, there were 20 soap operas and five miniseries.

The last appearance was in “A Lei do Amor”, in 2016, with the character Gigi.

Relatives and friends say goodbye to Mila Moreira