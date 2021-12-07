Releases of the week on Netflix; check list with more than 20 titles

In all, there are 22 titles among films, series and documentaries. See the complete list of releases of the week on Netflix.

Netflix will have numerous releases for this first week of December. In all, there are 22 titles among films, series and documentaries. The streaming platform presents, in its catalogue, the feature “Unforgivable”. It is a drama starring Sandra Bullock, which tells the story of a woman who has served time for murder, but has many things from the past to resolve.

This Monday (06/12), the premieres already start with the American series “A Ótica do Cinema”. This is a visit to the history of cinema, with people in love with the productions on the big screen. The week will also feature a very special film: “David and the Goblins”, which is aimed at the whole family.

December 6th

A Óptica do Cinema (series);

David and the Goblins (film).

December 7th

Go, dog. Go! (2nd season);

The World of Centaurs (2nd season);

The Rescue: The Day of Redemption (film);

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (comedy special).

December 8th

Titans (3rd season);

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (movie).

December 9th

É o Amor: Camargo Family (1st season);

The Boy of Asakusa (film);

Shaman King (series).

December 10th

Unforgivable (film);

Two (film);

Com Amor, Anonymous (film);

Next stop: Lar Doce Lar (film/animation);

Forest of Fear (1st season);

More than Too Much for Me (film);

Early twenties: In Austin (Reality Show);

The Saturday Show (1st Season);

How to End Christmas (Season 2).

December 11th