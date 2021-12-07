Relegation and vacancies in Libertadores: what is at stake in the last round of the Brasileirão – Sports

Some of the 20 clubs that compete for the brazilian 2021 they are already carefree, with their life decided in the tournament. They will play the 38th and final round on Thursday for schedule only. The title is defined, as well as six vacancies for the Liberators 2022 and two of the four demoted. However, there is a lot at stake for teams seeking a continental berth and others struggling to escape relegation, including the Guild. just look at the table.

Grêmio, which could be relegated in the 36th round, gained survival after beating São Paulo, drawing with Corinthians in the following duel and seeing Juventude be defeated at Morumbi this second. The situation is still uncomfortable. The team from Rio Grande do Sul, with 40 points, needs to beat the champion Atlético-MG, who must play with reserves, and will hope that Bahia and Juventude lose. The two add 43 points and occupy 16th and 17th positions, respectively.

Juventude face Corinthians in Alfredo Jaconi and Bahia visit Fortaleza in Castelão. The opponents of the three clubs that are playing to get rid of the fall to the second division no longer have any pretensions in the championship, as they have already achieved their goals. Cuiabá is also at risk of returning to Serie B, but it is small. The Mato Grosso club reached 46 points after beating Fortaleza on Monday and need to add one more to save themselves. Even if he stumbles against Santos, he can remain in the elite.

Jobs at Libertadores

The dispute for liberators it’s also an attraction in the last round. There will be nine Brazilian clubs in the next edition of the main competition on the continent, six of which are already guaranteed: Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, champions of Libertadores and Sul-Americana, respectively, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Corinthians and Fortaleza.

There are eight candidates for the last three spots — one for the group stage and two for the pre-Libertadores. Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense, América-MG, Atlético-GO, Ceará, Santos, Internacional and São Paulo will play this Thursday with that goal in mind.

Brasileirão distributes so many places for continental tournaments that Santos, by beating Flamengo at Maracanã, and São Paulo, by beating Juventude at Morumbi, left the condition of being threatened with falling to the position of assured at the Sul-Americana. And the teams of Carille and Ceni, with 49 and 48 points, respectively, can also guarantee a place in the previous round of the Libertadores. For this, they will have to beat Cuiabá and América-MG and hope that their competitors will stumble.

According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, which studies the odds of the Brazilian Championship, Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense and América-MG are the favorites for the classification. They currently occupy a seat in the G-8.

The team from Bragança has 53 points, and the team from Rio de Janeiro, 51. The Minas Gerais team has 50, as well as Atlético-GO, which defeated Inter in Beira-Rio and strengthened itself in this fight. Ceará is another to appear with 50. Further down are Santos (49), Inter (48) and São Paulo (48). Those who do not go to Libertadores will play the Sudamericana in 2022, with the exception of 16th place and relegated clubs.

In the final round, Flu receives the lantern and already relegated Chapecoense, Bragantino does a direct duel for the spot with Inter at home, América-MG receives São Paulo in another match that pits two candidates for a place in the continental tournament, the Ceará visits Palmeiras, who will once again play with under-20 youth, as the main squad is on vacation, Atlético-GO faces Flamengo in Goiânia and Santos ends its trajectory in Brasileirão against Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro .

Nine of the ten games are of importance for the completion of the tournament. There is nothing at stake only in Sport x Athletico-PR, who face each other in Recife. All departures are scheduled for 9:30 pm on Thursday.