Relief in Chinese real estate sector boosts iron ore

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore once again exceeded US$ 110 per ton, reaching the highest price in more than five weeks. The expectation is that the Chinese government’s plan to ease restrictions on the real estate sector will increase demand.

Ore futures contracts rose more than 9% in Singapore. The rally gained momentum after the release of customs data showing that Chinese iron ore imports reached the highest level in more than a year.

Consumption tends to recover in December, with the resumption of steel production and the expansion of profit margins for steelmakers. In a further push, government leaders have pledged to stabilize the economy and provide more affordable housing next year.

Improved real estate market sentiment boosted the ore’s appreciation on Tuesday, according to Ban Peng, an analyst at Maike Futures. Even so, the market recovery is mainly driven by the expectation of higher steel production in December and in the first quarter.

The price of iron ore suffered great volatility this year. The commodity has lost more than half its value since May due to limitations on production and emission of pollutants, in addition to the turmoil in the real estate sector triggered by the debt crisis of the China Evergrande Group.

housing subsidies

The Chinese government will “support the housing market to better meet the reasonable needs of buyers” and build more subsidized housing, according to a report by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Monday. In addition, the authorities will facilitate the “healthy development” of the real estate sector.

Government agencies also took measures to support the economy. The central bank has announced a reduction in reserve requirements for most financial institutions, which is expected to release 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in liquidity.

Steel production

Officials have repeatedly made promises to cut steel production this year, and mills are on track to meet the target. The sector registered the lowest monthly production in almost four years in October.

However, risks in the sector – which is a major source of air pollution – persist as the government strives for blue skies during the Winter Olympics.

“The rise in prices may be restricted because precautionary environmental measures may slow down the pace of resumption of steel production, and the replenishment of mills in winter is seasonal,” said Ban, from Maike.

