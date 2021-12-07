Relief with Ômicron animates markets and Ibovespa moves to third day in a row

(Getty)

After rising 2.6% last week, the Ibovespa continues to rise in business this Monday (6) and fluctuates around 107 thousand points. The index showed strength already in the opening of business, rising more than 1% and expanded gains supported by the markets abroad, which are also rising today. The Brazilian stock exchange, however, still has a series of uncertainties ahead. The first concrete information about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is optimistic, but other studies are still in progress. Political and fiscal risks continue, such as the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios in Brasília.

“This week, the focus is on inflation in Brazil and in the world, where the IPCA should continue with a series of pressures, partly focused on transport, but with perspectives of relief – part of which should have already materialized, in view of the elements of price contraction,” says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinit Asset, in a report.

The Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), for the month of November, comes out on Friday. On the same day, in the United States, there is the consumer inflation index (CPI).

The week is also a decision at the Central Bank. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets for the last time this year tomorrow and on Wednesday (8) is expected to announce new adjustments to the basic interest rate (Selic). The expectation is that the monetary authority will maintain the pace of interest acceleration from the previous meeting and raise the rate to 9.25% per year.

In this week’s Focus Report, financial market economists maintained the Selic projection at 9.25% at the end of 2021 and at 11.25% for 2022. However, they once again raised their projections for the National Consumer Price Index Broad (IPCA) in both periods. From 10.15% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.18%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 5% to 5.02%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.78% to 4.71% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.58% to 0.51%.

In Brasília, the text of the PEC dos Precatório continues to cause an impasse behind the scenes. Even after approval in the Senate, the text was changed and, therefore, it needs to be returned to the Chamber of Deputies. Thus, the intention of the congressmen, according to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, is for the slicing of the text, promulgating only the common points approved in the Houses.

After the approval of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate, Congress changed the 2022 Budget schedule to vote on the proposal by December 17th. With delays so far, the new calendar stipulates a “lightning” process of key decisions that will determine the size and destination of federal funds in the next year, the presidential election period.

At 5:22 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa rose 1.81% to 106,974 points. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 traded up 1.5% at 107,235 points.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.18% to R$5.689 on purchase and R$5.690 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 rises 0.52% to R$ 5.716.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 rises ten basis points to 11.40%; DI for January 2025 rises three basis points to 10.92%; and the DI for January 2027 drops two basis points at 10.96%.

In the United States, the highlights of the week are also the inflation indicators. Markets have fluctuated in line with signals from the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) about withdrawals of stimulus to the economy. Last week, more speeches hawkish helped to bring down the market.

Exchanges are operating sharply, with investors more relieved in relation to the Ômicron variant; the Dow Jones rises 1.93%; the S&P 500 advances 1.32%; Nasdaq, in turn, rises 1.10%.

European stocks rallied as investors followed news about Ômicron and the risks of further restrictions due to the pandemic. The Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of stocks in 17 European countries, rose 1.4%.

The main Asian stock exchanges, on the other hand, closed down, with a negative highlight for Hong Kong papers, with investors evaluating the regulatory perspectives for Chinese technology companies, in addition to bets on a more flexible monetary policy.

The China Evergrande Group has warned of a possible default on dollar-denominated bonds after being asked to pay $260 billion in debt obligations.

“In light of the group’s current liquidity status, there is no guarantee that the group will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its financial obligations,” Evergrande said in a statement on Friday (3).

On the Chinese Dalian stock exchange, iron ore contracts rose 4.21%. Oil prices also advanced with momentary relief over the Ômicron variant: Brent rose 4.58% to $73.08, while WTI rose 4.87% to $69.49.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Monday (06) highlights the distribution of earnings by Raia Drogasil (RADL3), Jalles Machado (JALL3) and MRS (MRSA3B).

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) paid R$310.5 million to El Paso to settle lawsuits.

Embraer (EMBR3), in turn, signed a contract for the sale of 10 eVOLTs to Nautilus.

B3 authorized a free float of up to 15% for JSL shares (JSLG3), within the scope of the share buyback plan issued by the logistics company.

Check out the highlights:

President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday (5) that the state-owned company will announce a reduction in fuel prices. He did not give details on the percentage of reduction, but said the decline is likely to continue for a few weeks.

Pressed by mayors and congressmen, Bolsonaro has criticized the increase in fuel prices and pointed out that governors are responsible for charging ICMS, a tax collected by states. On some occasions, the president even criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy and said that the company “only gives you a headache”.

Eletrobras made a payment of R$310.5 million to El Paso to settle lawsuits referring to the dispute involving an energy purchase and sale agreement in which Eletrobras was the guarantor.

In addition, TCU will deliberate on the privatization of the state-owned company in its last session of the year, next Wednesday (8).

Embraer (EMBR3), through its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, signed an agreement with Nautilus Aviation for the sale of 10 eVOTLS.

The start of operation of the aircraft is scheduled for 2026.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) approved the distribution of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.03521213027, totaling R$58 million, based on the shareholding position on December 8th.

Payment will be made until May 31, 2022.

Raia also announced the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$ 0.02460248720, to shareholders placed in assets on December 8th.

Payment will be made on December 15th.

MRS (MRSA3B) approved the payment of a dividend in the amount of R$0.28772937440 per common share, R$0.31650231184 per class A preferred share and R$0.31650231184 per class B preferred share. on December 17th.

Jalles Ax (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) approved Interest on Equity of R$45.7 million, corresponding to R$0.155111249.

Payment will take place on December 23, 2021. Shareholders with shareholding in the company on December 8, 2021 will be entitled.

JSL (JSLG3) informed that B3 (B3SA3) temporarily approved changes to the minimum percentage of outstanding shares (free float), for up to 15% of the company’s capital.

According to the note, the restoration to the levels required by the regulation should take place by May 24, 2023.

“This authorization has the exclusive purpose of enabling the future realization of a share repurchase plan issued by JSL”, said the company.

Santander carried out, in negotiations with private investors, the issue of financial bills in the total amount of R$5.5 billion.

The LFs have a maturity term of 10 years with an option to redeem and repurchase in accordance with the regulations.

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the completion of the acquisition of Laborsys Produtos Diagnostics e Hospitalares, as announced in a material fact in November.

The newly acquired company operates in the exclusive distribution of Roche reagents for the laboratory channel in its region and in the provision of assistance and maintenance services.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that the movement on the highways under its administration increased by 4.1% over the annual base, in the period from November 26th to December 2nd.

Passenger vehicles increased by 6% in the period, while commercial vehicles increased by 2.7%.

Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) approved a capital increase of up to almost R$250 million. The retailer will privately issue up to 81,168,831 common shares. The price per share will be R$3.08.

Arezzo’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 40 thousand shares issued by the company.

The risk rating agency, S&P, upgraded Marfrig’s rating (MRFG3) from BB- to BB on the global scale.

Telecom Italia, Tim’s parent, is close to picking financial advisers to support it in a bid to buy private equity group KKR and may even assign mandates this weekend, sources told Reuters.

A special committee organized to review the KKR’s €33 billion bid met on Friday and will do so again over the weekend.

Want and Want Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero-Quero maintains the projection of 70 openings in 2022, reaching 80 or 85. According to a report by Valor, part of this opening will be in the State of São Paulo, where the chain opened its first store on Tuesday.

The retailer is considering increasing its investment in stores in 2022. But this will depend on the economic scenario and the performance of business in the coming months.

Gol (GOLL4) had an increase of 17.1% in demand for flights (RPK, its acronym in English) in November compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the airline this Monday (6th).

The total offer of flights (ASK) rose 20.4% in November compared to the same month last year.

The volume of departures increased 28.7% and the total number of seats grew 26.5%.

