Rio has no forecast to resume vaccination against flu – News

Vaccination against the flu remains suspended in the capital of Rio de Janeiro for lack of doses. The SMS (Municipal Health Department) reported on Monday (6) that it awaits the delivery of a new shipment by the Ministry of Health this week.

The expectation was that the vaccination was resumed today, what did not happen.

Wanted, the Ministry of Health said that, in the next few days, it will send another 160,000 doses of the influenza vaccine to the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, the folder reinforced that, since the beginning of the campaign, in April, it has delivered 6.4 million vaccines to the state of Rio.

Flu surge

The state of Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an outbreak of flu caused by the influenza virus. According to the SES (State Health Department), at the end of November, the UPAs (Emergency Care Units) registered a increase 400% in cases of flu syndrome.

THE SES installed tents for care of flu syndrome in state UPAs. Patients with mild symptoms receive primary care in structures and then undergo screening.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of Bruna Oliveira