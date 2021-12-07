Rodrigo Caetano designs Atlético-MG stronger: “we’ll look for the best” – 12/06/2021

A day after lifting the Brazilian champion’s trophy, Atlético-MG is already planning the next season. The goal is to repeat 2021, a very successful year on the field for the club alvinegro, which won the Brasileirão, after 50 years, was a semifinalist in the Copa Libertadores, is a finalist in the Copa do Brasil and also won the Campeonato Mineiro.

With a strong cast already assembled, changes for 2022 will be few. “We are always going to try to hire less, but we are going to try the best,” said Atlético football director Rodrigo Caetano, in an interview with Band Minas’ program Donos da Bola.

The manager also said that he is still prospecting the market, looking for good situations. However, according to Rodrigo Caetano, no negotiations are underway, as Atlético left a title dispute at the Brazilian Nationals and is already going to the Brazil Cup decision. “Galo has been seen as a great opportunity for work, for visibility. The information that comes out of Galo is the best”.

Three new names were confirmed by Caetano. Defender Vitor Mendes and defensive midfielder Guilherme Castilho, who are on loan at Juventude, will join the Alvinegro squad next season. The other novelty will be forward Ademir, from América-MG. Coelho’s 10 shirt has already signed a pre-contract with Atlético.

About possible exits, Rodrigo Caetano said it will be something common, as it always happens. However, he avoided talking about the names of athletes who will leave after the final of the Copa do Brasil. Atlético face Athletico-PR, on the 12th and 15th of this month.