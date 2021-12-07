Rodrigo Caetano emphasizes effort to have Diego Costa and says that only personal will takes away Atlético-MG striker | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG still has the dispute for the Copa do Brasil final ahead of them, but they are already thinking about 2022. And an interview by Diego Costa for radio 98FM, after the delivery of the Brasileirão cup, this Sunday, drew attention. The striker, the last signing of the current season, left open the possibility of leaving next year. In an interview with ge , the soccer director Rodrigo Caetano changed the subject.

“Diego has a contract, the club is satisfied with him. I hope he is too. If he doesn’t, for any other reason, if he understands he should talk to us about it, I’m absolutely sure he will.”

Rodrigo made a point of stressing that Atlético-MG had to make an effort, even financially, despite the contribution of businessmen, to have the player in the second half of the season. The manager also guarantees that he has not received any contacts from Diego.

“We did everything for him to be here, and I think he recognizes that. If it’s a personal matter, which I’m not aware of…”

– Our focus is on the final two, and there is no kind of negotiation. I can say that no club came to us for Diego Costa.

The manager was also invited to the “Well, Friends!” This Monday, alongside coach Cuca and striker Hulk. Rodrigo Caetano reinforced that the club is satisfied with the player and that only a personal matter for the striker could take him away from Galo.

– He has a contract with us, I hope he is satisfied with the club, as the club is with him. I think getting him out of here is just a personal matter, but I hope it doesn’t happen either.

O ge found that the naturalized Spanish center forward was offered by businessmen to Corinthians, who see obstacles to hiring. Atlético-MG is waiting for the end of the season to define possible departures from the squad.