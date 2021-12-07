Rodrigo Caetano says if there is negotiation for Diego Costa and reveals Atlético-MG’s project for 2022

Diego Costa did not confirm his stay at Atlético for 2022; Caetano said the club is satisfied with the striker

O Atlético-MG raised the trophy of the Brazilian championship last Sunday (5) for the first time in 50 years and is still in the final of the Brazil’s Cup on December 12th and 15th. Even so, Galo is already planning for 2022, when he will defend the Brazilian title and try for a good campaign in the Libertadores Conmebol.

In an interview with SportsCenter this Monday (6), the athletic director Rodrigo Caetano talked about planning for the next season and said that hopes to keep most of the cast.

“Hardly large investments will happen, much more possibilities in cases of need for replacements. Our idea is to keep the vast majority of the cast. Obvious that passes through Cuca”.

Diego Costa poses with the Brasileirão cup won by Atlético-MG Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

“The conversations will now be more in-depth in this regard, and Cuca has a contract with us and, obviously, we hope he does it and we can follow this saga of victories next year too”.

Caetano also spoke about the future of Diego Costa, what raised the possibility of not continuing at Atlético in 2022 during the Brazilian title conquest party.

“In relation to Diego [Costa], he came in this second semester, is delivering everything we expected of him. Highly competitive, a fighter on the field, he quickly incorporated the spirit of the Rooster. We do not know of any negotiations, we have not had any consultations with any other club, and obviously the idea is to stay with them.”.

“Now, changes and talk of next year about those who are here may come to pass, but we’re not predicting that. He came, I hope you are satisfied with the club, as the club is with it.”.

Atlético returns to the field for the Brasileirão in this Thursday (9), when you visit the Guild, who needs to win to not be relegated to the Serie B. Then from the next sunday (12), Galo disputes the final of the Copa do Brasil with the Athletic-PR.