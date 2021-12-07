Rodrigo Caetano says the focus is on the ‘maintenance of the totality’ of the team

Rodrigo Caetano, director of Atlético-MG, participated in the Bem, Amigos program today (6) and spoke about plans for assembling the squad in 2022. According to him, the goal is to keep most players:

“The intention is to maintain all or almost all of them, but that goes through Cuca. We haven’t sat down to design this yet because it didn’t work, we have a game every three days, but we’ll do it, yes. The Hulk said that it stays with him forever, maybe we don’t transition with him like I did with the [ex-goleiro e hoje dirigente] Victor and he come to work here on our side too. The management, we do it conscientiously, managing so that we don’t need to sell assets and insure what we have here well, without having to sell,” explained Rodrigo Caetano.

Atlético’s executive director took the opportunity to clarify the situations of Everton Cebolinha, who has been speculated at the club, and a possible departure of striker Diego Costa, who has been with the team for four months:

“Regarding Cebolinha, he never had any contacts, mainly because I didn’t even talk to Cuca about it. About Diego Costa, he has a contract with us, I hope he’s happy and stays,” said Rodrigo Caetano.

Cuca, who was also in the interview, was highly praised by the director.

“I would like to talk about Cuca: Cuca has a strategist side, everyone talks about my boring side, the guys are giving me away, but that’s all because I want to make his side easier. Sometimes, after a victory, we he’s celebrating in the locker room, and he’s already thinking about the next game. Just as he said that I make his life easier, he makes mine a lot,” concluded the director.

Atlético is already the current Brazilian champion, but will still play the last round against Grêmio next Thursday. In addition, the club from Minas Gerais is in the final of the Copa do Brasil, in which it will face Athletico-PR. The first game will be this Sunday (12), at Mineirão.