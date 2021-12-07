Rosa Weber releases execution of the rapporteur’s amendments

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Monday (6), the resumption of the execution of the appeals from the rapporteur’s amendments.

In the decision, the minister said that the transparency rules recently approved by the National Congress must be observed.

The minister justified that there is “potential risk to the continuity of essential public services to the population, especially in areas related to health and education.”

“The need to protect the continuity of public services provided to the community in general – as a permanent means of access for people to their basic rights and conditions for a dignified existence – has guided the jurisprudence of this Supreme Court”, justified the minister.

Rosa Weber also argued that suspending the execution of public resources is not the main objective of the action, but rather to guarantee the best application of this budget.

“The suspension of the executive phase of the budget cycle is not the main object of this constitutional demand. It only characterizes an instrumental measure aimed at preventing irregularities in the application of public funds, in view of the absolute lack of information until then available on the way in which the Public Administration had been using these financial resources”, said the minister.

“In view of the above, I accept the request made by the Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, “ad referendum” of the Plenary of this Court”, decided Rosa Weber, who added that she asked the President of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, to mark a judgment in the extraordinary virtual plenary so that the other ministers decide whether or not to endorse the rapporteur’s decision.

At the beginning of November, the STF maintained the suspension of the amendments that the minister Rosa Weber had suspended outright, due to the lack of transparency in the transfer of amendments.

Last Monday (29), then, the Federal Senate approved the Draft Resolution of the National Congress (PRN) No. 4/21, which increases transparency in the presentation, approval and execution of amendments by the General Rapporteur on the Budget.

The text that provides for the release of funds was voted on in a session of Congress. The score among the senators was 34 votes in favor and 32 against. Among the deputies, there were 268 votes in favor and 31 against.

The measure was suggested by Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, respectively, after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended payment of the amendments.

What are the “rapporteur’s amendments”

The rapporteur’s amendments are tools created by the Tax Budget that give the rapporteur of the Annual Budget Law the right to submit amendments that need to be prioritized by the Executive.

As they are not clearly discriminated in the systems in which budget execution is controlled, they are also called “secret budget”.

The Chamber of Deputies, according to technical note No. 63/2021 of the Budget and Financial Inspection Consultancy, of November 8, 2021, states that the rapporteur’s amendments “traditionally are used for the purpose of correcting errors or omissions in technical order of the budget bill, that is, an instrument made available to the rapporteurs so that they can fulfill the function of organizing and systematizing the budget piece”.

The mechanism is criticized for allowing the government to distribute public money to its allies as it sees fit, thus allowing Planalto to use these amendments in negotiations for the processing of proposals of interest to the Legislature.

According to a survey carried out by the NGO Contas Abertas, which oversees the public budget, exactly one week before the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round in the Chamber, the federal government invested R$ 909 million in amendments by the rapporteur alone.

(*With information from Douglas Porto, João de Mari and Eduardo Hahon, from CNN, in São Paulo and Brasília)

In update.