Rosa Weber releases payment for ‘secret budget’ amendments | Policy

In the decision, Rosa Weber says that the rules must be observed of the joint act approved by the National Congress last week to make the amendments transparent.

The “secret budget” is how paid parliamentary amendments became known in the modality “rapporteur’s amendments”. Unlike individual amendments, which follow very specific criteria and are evenly divided among all parliamentarians, rapporteur’s amendments did not follow usual criteria and benefit only a few parliamentarians.

In November, the minister responded to a request from opposition parties and ordered the suspension of payment for these amendments. In the same decision, he asked for the adoption of full transparency and publicity in these financial transactions. Rosa Weber’s individual decision was confirmed by her colleagues, by 8 votes to 2.

“In view of the foregoing, I accept the request made by the Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, “ad referendum” of the Plenary of this Court – and for that, I am requesting, on the same date, the President of the STF, the inclusion of this ADPF in an extraordinary virtual session -, to remove the suspension determined by item “c” of the injunction previously rendered, authorizing, in this way, the continuity of the execution of the expenses classified under the indicator RP 9, and, for that purpose, the rules of the Joint Act of the Boards of the Chamber of Deputies and of the Federal Senate, of 2021, must be observed, and Resolution No. 2/2021-CN. To the Judiciary Secretariat. Publish yourself. Summon yourself, urgently,” says Rosa Weber’s decision.

In the request for release made to the STF – and cited by Rosa Weber in the dispatch –, the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate argue that the suspension of the amendments represented “a potential risk to the continuity of essential public services to the population, especially in areas related to health and education”.

In response, the minister writes that “the need to protect the continuity of public services provided to the community in general – as a permanent means of access for people to their basic rights and the conditions for a dignified existence – has guided the jurisprudence of this Supreme Court”.

Congress informed the STF that, of the BRL 16.8 billion registered in the rapporteur’s amendments for 2021, BRL 3.8 billion (22.61%) have already been paid and BRL 9.2 billion (54.76%) are committed (with promise of payment).

Rosa Weber’s new decision will be judged by the STF’s virtual plenary, but there is still no date set for this analysis.

Understand what budget rapporteur amendments are

Based on the initial determination of Minister Rosa Weber, Congress last week approved changes in the rules of the so-called “secret budget”.

Opposition legislators and parliamentarians, however, believe that the new text maintains the lack of transparency. This is because the text keeps confidential the names of senators and deputies who indicated amendments in 2020 and this year.

The approved text establishes a limit for the rapporteur’s amendments, which cannot exceed the sum of individual and bench amendments. Today, there is no maximum value.

As of 2022, the names of the authors of the nominations will be published on the website of the Mixed Budget Committee. In addition to parliamentarians, public agents and civil society will also be able to make requests for the use of the money, which, according to legislative experts, opens a loophole for the name of the deputy or senator to remain hidden.

A congressman can negotiate amendments and ask a mayor, for example, to make the request directly to Congress. Thus, the name disclosed would not be his, but that of the mayor.

Congress Approves Changes to ‘Secret Budget’ Rules

In this Monday’s decision, Minister Rosa Weber does not issue any assessment of the transparency given to the rapporteur’s amendments that have already been paid in 2020 and 2021.

According to the minister, it would be “premature” to analyze whether the Congress’ resolution meets the parameters required by the Federal Supreme Court because the government has not yet expressed its opinion on the possibility of recovering the details of these previous payments.

“It is premature to assess, at this time, the suitability of the measures adopted to satisfy the orders issued by the injunction issued by the Federal Supreme Court. adopted in their respective spheres of competence”, says Rosa Weber.