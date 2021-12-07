Rosa Weber releases secret budget amendments – News

Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), authorized the resumption of payments from the secret budget. In a decision this Monday (6), the magistrate accepted a request from the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who claim to have published a resolution giving transparency to the transfers.

In the order, the magistrate asked that the merits of the case be ruled for decision by the peers through the virtual plenary. The so-called rapporteur’s amendments had been suspended by decision of the minister, on the grounds of lack of publicity in the financial transfers and clear rules to define who would benefit.

The resources are transferred by the Executive Branch to parliamentarians in the Chamber and Senate. Minister Rosa’s decision generated tension between the two Powers. Congress enacted a resolution that creates rules and adopts publicity in expenditures, but does not mandate that the names of congressmen receiving the amounts be informed.

For the rapporteur of the case at the Supreme, in principle, the resolution meets the requirements determined in the previous decision. “In conclusion, the measures adopted by the National Congress in compliance with the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in the joint judgment of ADPFs 850, 851 and 854 prove to be sufficient, at least in a strictly deliberative examination, to justify the removal of the effects of the determined suspension by this Court, given the risk of damage that the suspension of budget execution brings to the provision of essential services to the community”, writes the minister in one of the sections of the decision.

On Monday, the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission), of the Chamber of Deputies, approved the preliminary opinion of the 2022 budget bill. The text foresees a reserve of R$ 16 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments. The amount is similar to the one reserved for this year, which was R$ 18 billion.

After the decision that suspended the transfer of money to deputies and senators, around R$ 5 million would still have been released. The case was the subject of an action filed with the Supreme Court alleging failure to comply with the Court’s determination. However, in the decision, this request has not yet been evaluated.

The rules approved by Congress provide for the publication in an electronic address of details on the movement of resources, projects that would benefit and the allocation of amounts in the states. The matter was the subject of intense conversations between Congress and the Supreme and visits by parliamentarians to the Court.