Russian flight diverted to avoid NATO spy plane, Moscow says

Moscow said on Sunday (5) that a “catastrophe” was averted after a Russian plane was forced to change course due to the presence of a NATO spy aircraft over the Black Sea. “A catastrophe has been averted (…), but that does not mean that the United States and NATO can continue to risk lives with impunity,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

According to the Russian Civil Aviation Agency (Rosaviatsia), the incident occurred on the morning of Friday (3), when the spy plane “descended quickly”, crossing an air route shown in the flight plan of an Airbus Aeroflot , which operated between Tel Aviv and Moscow with 142 people on board.

“The direction and altitude of the civilian aircraft were immediately changed,” Rosaviatsia continued in a statement sent to AFP on Sunday, adding that the spy device’s crew did not respond to messages from controllers.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the Russian plane had dived 500 meters to keep clear of the reconnaissance aircraft, and that its pilots could see it from the cockpit. A CL-650 jet flying from Sochi to Skopje also changed course because of the spy plane, says Rosaviatsia.

“The increased activity of NATO flights near Russia’s borders (…) creates a risk of dangerous accidents involving civil aircraft,” Rosaviatsia added, anticipating that she would “protest” through diplomatic channels. The Russian agency did not specify the nationality of the spy device, but Zakharova accused the US Air Force in its statement of “posing a risk to civil aviation”.

