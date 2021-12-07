SaferNet president reports threats after event at TSE and takes refuge in Germany

The president of the internet human rights organization SaferNet Brazil, Thiago Tavares, announced this Monday, 6, that he will go into exile in Germany after receiving death threats for his work in Brazil. The decision was communicated in an official note from the institution.

In October, Tavares participated in a panel on disinformation and hate campaigns during the Second International Seminar of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). His speech at the event addressed themes such as electoral interference and neo-Nazism in the country. Since then, he reports having suffered “continued threats, including death threats”, due to his professional and academic performance in Brazil.

According to the statement, the attacks took on another dimension in November, when an employee of the organization was violently approached by four armed criminals and suffered a lightning kidnapping. The kidnappers stole her cell phone and laptop, in addition to employing LGBT-phobic violence. According to SaferNet, Tavares was just 800 meters from the place where the boarding took place.

In December, the organization collected evidence that Thiago Tavares’ laptop was compromised by the Pegasus “malware”, used around the world to spy on journalists and human rights activists illegally.

“The proximity of the facts, added to the threats he was already receiving, left Thiago Tavares no alternative but to leave the country, temporarily, until the circumstances of the facts are fully clarified and the conditions of personal security are re-established for the performance of his professional and academic activities in Brazil, whether as a human rights defender or as a specialist in technology”, says the note.

