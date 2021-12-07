Saint Petersburg has a record cold since 1893 and Sweden registers -43.8ºC

Extremely cold weather in the Russian city of St. Petersburg broke the December 5 daily minimum temperature record with nearly 21°C below freezing last night, reports Phobos’ main local meteorological center, Mikhail Leus. “Today, St. Petersburg set a new daily cold weather record. Temperatures dropped to minus 20.9°C or 0.4°C below the record for the day in 1893”, he pointed out.

Meteorologists added that St. Petersburg broke daily cold records only twice in the 21st century, on July 14, 2015 and January 3, 2002, Russian news agency Tass reported. According to Russian experts, the average daily temperature is close to 20ºC below normal for this time of year.

The cold is historic in Scandinavia. Temperatures dropped below freezing across Sweden on Monday, but nowhere was as cold as the remote village of Naimakka, where thermometers set the lowest mark of the season.

För årstiden mycket kall luft täcker nu hela Sverige. Strax efter lunchtid på måndagen uppmättes säsongens hittills lägsta temperatur på -43.8° (preliminärt värde) i #Naimakka i Nordligaste Lappland.

It was 43.8°C below freezing in Naimakka, its cold record for December (the absolute record is minus 48.9°C in 1999). The mark is also the lowest temperature on record in Sweden at the start of the winter season since 1945 and the lowest temperature in December since 1986.

Naimakka often appears in weather articles as one of the coldest places in Sweden in winter. The village is located on the Finnish border, in the far north of Sweden, and can only be reached via Finland. According to the address site Ratsit, it only houses two people.

The record of -43.8°C is still a far cry from Sweden’s all-time cold record. On February 2, 1966, one of the SMHI weather stations measured -52.6°C at Vuoggatjålme in the mountains of Lapland. However, it is debated whether it was recorded correctly, so Sweden generally uses the -48.9°C mark at Hemavaan on December 30, 1978 as its official cold record.