Samara Felippo says actresses lost roles because they didn’t have sex with a director

Actress Samara Felippo, in an interview with presenter Rafinha Bastos on the podcast More than 8 minutes, spoke about the backstage of TV and reported that some friends lost job opportunities for refusing to have sex with soap opera directors.

In the interview, the actress, who has worked for TV Globo and Record TV, revealed situations of harassment and different forms of abuse that are common behind the scenes on television. “Today, I look back and see the abuses I went through. Machismo, things we never saw at the time. I see friends who lost roles because they didn’t give them to the director. There was this place. There was the place where I sat to pick up a role and the person said: ‘You were going to play the protagonist, but you don’t look like a virgin.’ Does a virgin have a face?”, said Felippo.

She also said that the harassment scenes ranged from rubbing the victim’s thigh to invitations for private conversations. “It’s a little bit this hole that we go into. It’s a hand on your thigh at dinner, it’s a ‘just come and talk you and me,'” he reported. “All the paper I had to be two kilos thinner. And I’ve always been thin. There’s the aesthetic pressure for the girl,” she declared.