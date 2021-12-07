Sam’s Club opens another new unit in Curitiba. See where it is!

Opens on Thursday (09), the Sam’s Club in the Guabirotuba district, in Curitiba. Since February, the unit that used to be big towers went into renovation to serve customers in this new format. The hypermarket is located at Avenida Comendador Franco, 3449, on the traditional Avenida das Torres, and will be the third shop of the shopping club in the capital of Paraná – which has units in Atuba and Barigui.

The new unit will have 5,000 items, including exclusive and imported products from the food, beverage, grocery, hygiene and personal care, cleaning, candy, textile, decoration, and technology sectors, among others. In addition, the site will feature a gallery space with 17 stores, which includes several service options such as a gym, restaurants and cafes, for example. With a sales area of ​​6 thousand square meters, 15 boxes and more than 270 parking spaces, the new Sam’s will generate more than 100 direct jobs.

Butcher and winery

Among the services, the club will provide a butcher shop with special cuts and a cellar with national and imported wines, in addition to a special line of spirits. “We work to offer a differentiated shopping experience to our partners. For that, we gather in our stores a wide variety of imported, exclusive and everyday products with economical packaging, which bring a great advantage for both individual and corporate customers”, said Marcos Ambrosano, executive director of Sam’s Club.

To become a member and take advantage of these and other advantages, simply access the website https://sejasocio.samsclub.com.br/ and register by paying an annual fee in the amount of BRL 75.00. If the customer prefers, registration can also be done directly at Sam’s Club units.

Service – Sam’s Club Guabirotuba

Address: Av. Comendador Franco, 3449.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

