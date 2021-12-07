Samsung lists devices that will receive OneUI 4 in Brazil

Samsung has made official the launch date of OneUi 4 – its Android 12 interface – for Galaxy devices in Brazil. According to the manufacturer, the first device to receive the new operating system in the country will be the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, as early as December 2021.

The information was disclosed in a post from the manufacturer on Samsung Members – its user integration platform – and highlights that OneUI 4 will bring a range of new functions and improvements to the Galaxy devices. The beta version of the system has been available for some of these devices since November, but Brazil is not part of Samsung’s test markets.

With Android 12, smartphones from the S21 line will get the new Material You interface from Google, including color palettes, which can be customized by the user. According to Samsung, the first Galaxy models eligible for OneUI 4 are:

product model Update date Galaxy Z Fold3 5G December 2021 Galaxy Z Fold January 2022 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G/LTE January 2022 Galaxy Z Flip3 January 2022 Galaxy S21 5G January 2022 Galaxy S21+ 5G January 2022 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G January 2022 Galaxy S10+ February 2022 Galaxy S20 February 2022 Galaxy S20 Ultra February 2022 Galaxy S20+ February 2022 Galaxy Note 20 5G February 2022 Galaxy S20 FE February 2022 Galaxy Tab S7 February 2022 Galaxt A52S February 2022 Galaxy A72 February 2022 Galaxy S10e March 2022 Galaxy S10 March 2022 Galaxy S10+ March 2022 Galaxy Note 10 March 2022 Galaxy S10 Lite March 2022 Galaxy Note 10e March 2022 Galaxy Note 10 Lite March 2022 Galaxy A52 March 2022 Galaxy M62 april 2022 Galaxy Tab S7 Fe april 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 may 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may 2022 Galaxy A51 may 2022 Galaxy M52 5G may 2022 Galaxy M31 June 2022 Galaxy M51 June 2022 Galaxy Tab A7 June 2022 Galaxy M21S June 2022 Galaxy A71 June 2022 Galaxy A32 5G June 2022 Galaxy M22 June 2022 Galaxy M32 June 2022 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite June 2022 Galaxy XCover Pro June 2022 Galaxy A01 July 2022 Galaxy A31 July 2022 Galaxy A01 July 2022 Galaxy A12 July 2022 Galaxy A02S July 2022 Galaxy A22 July 2022 Galaxy A32 July 2022 Galaxy M12 July 2022 Galaxy A11 august 2022 Galaxy A21S august 2022 Galaxy A02 august 2022 Galaxy A03s august 2022 Galaxy A12 august 2022

OneUI 4.0

According to Samsung, OneUI 4 brings Galaxy devices all the advantages of Android 12, including Material You-inspired color palettes, new privacy and security features, and faster performance on devices.

The interface will also have exclusive features developed by Samsung, such as custom widgets and menus. The Android 12-based interface is expected to be made available to the entire Galaxy community from December. The first device to receive the new Android 12 from the factory should be the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2022.

