Santos has problems in attack to face Cuiabá in Vila

Santos has problems in the offensive system to face Cuiabá next Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship.

Marcos Leonardo and Raniel are suspended for the third yellow card. Léo Baptistão, recovered from a calf injury, has not acted for nearly two months. And Diego Tardelli, with edema in his thigh, is doubtful.

Bruno Marques is out of space in the professional cast and will be negotiated. Rwan, center forward highlighted in the under-20, has not yet trained under the command of Fábio Carille, but lives the expectation of at least being on the bench.

If you can’t count on Tardelli or Baptistão from the start, an alternative for Carille is to act with a fake 9: Marinho, for example. Peixe rests on Tuesday and will only have training on Wednesday for that definition.

Santos is 11th, with 49 points, has a place in the Sul-Americana almost guaranteed and may even reach the Pre-Libertadores if they win Cuiabá and the combination of results is favorable.

A possible lineup for the 2021 farewell is: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme (Felipe Jonatan) and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão (Diego Tardelli or Angelo).

