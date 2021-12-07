Santos needs to win and root for rivals to get a spot at Libertadores – 12/07/2021

The victory away from home by 1-0 over Flamengo, yesterday (6), ended any chance of relegation of the team in Brasileirão. However, the victory in the 37th round also kept the team hoping to still take one of two spots for the pre-Libertadores next season.

For that to happen, the team needs, before drying up its rivals, to beat Cuiabá in Vila Belmiro. With the triumph, Peixe will reach 52 points and still have the possibility of being the seventh or eighth place. If the triumph is confirmed, it will be time to root for at least three results in the last round, which will have all clashes on Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm.

However, this chance of finishing seventh is very remote, as, for it to materialize, Fluminense needs to lose to Chapecoense at home. The team from Santa Catarina scored only 15 points and is the last player in the tournament. What feeds Santos hope is that Chape needs to win in order not to be the worst campaign in the history of running points, a brand that belongs to América-RN, which totaled 17 points in 2007.

In the fight to be the eighth place, Alvinegro needs to surpass the three teams that currently have 50 points in the table: América-MG, Atlético-GO and Ceará. As Santos, if they win, goes to 52, the draws of these teams are enough.

For that to happen, Santos will need to root for two of his three biggest historical rivals. This is because São Paulo visits the team from Minas Gerais at Independência and Palmeiras welcomes the team from Ceará at Arena Barueri. Finally, it will be the time to bet on Flamengo to win the spot. The team from Rio de Janeiro goes to the Antônio Accioly stadium to fight the Goiás.

If none of these results happen, Santos will be, at least, guaranteed in the next edition of the Sudamericana. With 49 points won, Peixe will be, in the worst case scenario, the 14th place, which is enough to qualify for the second tournament between clubs on the continent.

“The victory puts us in the Sudamericana with a chance of Libertadores. I complete three months of work on the 9th, of understanding and attention to detail. I want to thank the board, president and players, who bought ideas that would be necessary for this moment. troubled. Enjoy this victory, the 49 points, the spot at the Sudamericana and, who knows, pinch a pre-Libertadores. Tomorrow, with a cool head, we start thinking about the future”, said coach Carille after the triumph over Fla .

In the match against Cuiabá, the coach will have a problem choosing the center forward. Marcos Leonardo, who scored four goals in the last three matches, received the third yellow card and is suspended. Like him, Raniel, who took his place yesterday (6), was also yellowed and will need to be suspended. The tendency is for Léo Baptistão, who returned from injury, to win another opportunity. Diego Tardelli, who is still recovering from the injury, is the other alternative.