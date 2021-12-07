São Paulo board sets a meeting with Ceni to understand if the coach intends to leave the club | São Paulo

The directors want to understand what the coach intends for the future after the lines that sounded like farewell.

– What was done today is a relief, but São Paulo deserves much more than spending a year like 2021. I have no plans for 2022. We still have three more days here. And 2022 is ahead – said Ceni.

The victory over Juventude, at Morumbi, guaranteed São Paulo’s permanence in the first division in 2022. Hired after the dismissal of Hernán Crespo, Ceni has already stated, more than once, that he had no intention of working on this one after his dismissal at Flamengo , but that answered the request of the tricolor board of gratitude to the club.

There was, in the board, the prospect of having to look for a new coach for the next season. Therefore, Ceni’s statements caused surprise and surprise.

There are those who also understand that Rogério Ceni’s harshest speech could be an attempt to pressure the board for hiring that fit his way of working.

The club has already made it clear to Rogério Ceni that there will be no big signings for next season. With a debt close to R$700 million, São Paulo has no scope for investment.

The coach accepted the condition at first and even suggested names to reinforce the team, but the declarations made in the last second surprised the board and even the players.

In one of the responses in Monday’s interview, Ceni cited “other clubs” that are also living in financial crisis and managed to strengthen themselves during the championship:

– Of course, it comes up against financial difficulties, as we said, but we have other clubs with the same difficulties, they made great signings and managed to take their teams to unexpected places in the middle of the championship.

The perspective is for a reformulation to be made in the tricolor squad, with the departure of little used players and the need to sell the team’s highlights, especially young athletes trained at the club, such as Gabriel Sara. The expectation, however, is that the replacement will be made with other boys or players less popular.

Ceni signed a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2022. If he decides to leave, there is an undisclosed fine by the club.

Before a possible farewell, the coach has another duel for the Brazilian Championship, next Thursday, at 21:30, against América-MG. The team is still fighting for a spot in the Libertadores preliminary phase.