Saúde opens third Genomes Brasil sequencing center

The Ministry of Health inaugurated this Monday (6) the third sequencing center of the Genomes Brazil program. According to the folder, the proposal is to sequence the DNA of Brazilians to help diagnose and treat rare and complex diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The third hub of high-performance genomic sequencing was inaugurated at the Prof. Molecular Biology Laboratory. Dr. Fernando Eugênio Santos Cruz Filho, from the National Institute of Cardiology (INC), in Rio de Janeiro. The first were installed at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Brazil genomes

Launched in 2020, the Genomes Brasil program seeks to establish a genetic and health database of 100,000 Brazilians. In practice, the initiative will sequence genes from people with rare, heart, cancer and infectious diseases, to help in prevention, treatment and medical diagnoses.

The information, according to the folder, should help guide investment in research and personalized technologies to find cures for these diseases. The choice of diseases took into account the number of cases in the country and the high cost they generate for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Technology

The sequencer installed at the INC has the capacity to sequence around 4 to 5 thousand complete human genomes in one year and, according to the ministry, is considered one of the most powerful equipment in the world.

With the acquisition, the center will be used mainly for the development of the project of the National Cardiovascular Genomics Network, which will sequence a part of the DNA called the exome (part of the genome that produces a protein) of patients with hereditary cardiovascular diseases treated by SUS.

“The analyzes will track and map hereditary cardiovascular diseases that often lead to sudden death, identifying possible individual risks through genetic testing”, informed the folder.