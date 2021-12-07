Savings interest rule must change; understand the calculation

If the Central Bank raises the basic interest rate by at least 0.75 pp this week, the savings income will no longer be equal to 70% of the Selic and will be equivalent to a fixed rate of 0.5% per month

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil The expectation of the financial market is that the Central Bank will continue to raise the basic interest rate to contain the advance of inflation in the country.



Next Wednesday, 8th, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BCB) will have its periodic meeting to assess whether it raises, cuts or maintains the economy’s basic interest rate – the Selic rate. Released by the BCB on Monday, 6th, the most recent edition of the Focus Report reflects the market’s already consolidated expectations – given the persistent inflation in the country, the Selic target should increase again this week, from the current 7.75% pa to , at least 9.25% pa.

If the increase materializes, the calculation of the interest of the savings it follows again a rule that has not been applied since 2017: when the Selic is equal to or greater than 8.5% pa, the savings income becomes 0.5% per month plus the Referential Rate (TR), which has been zeroed for over four years. Under the current methodology, savings yield 70% of the Selic plus the TR, equivalent to approximately 0.44% per month and 5.43% per year, while the fixed rate of 0.5% per month results in 6.17% per year

In other words, the yield from new savings investments must rise. Whoever invested R$1 thousand in savings with Selic at 7.75% could expect an amount of R$1,054.30 after 12 months. An investment of the same amount with a Selic rate above 8.5% will be worth R$1,061.70 after the same period. In any case, the current scenario of accelerated inflation erodes savings profits, as the Consumer Price Index – Broad (IPCA) accumulated in 12 months reached 10.67% in October and the perspective is that it will continue growing at least until the end of the year.