Second star on the shield? See what the presidents of Atlético-MG and the Council say about updating | athletic-mg

While the players and coaching staff ran in Mineirão’s Olympic lap, Atlético-MG’s shield was represented in a new way by fans. The golden star won a twin, informally, in the coat of arms of Galo, two-time Brazilian champion in 2021. But will there be any changes? Does the statute allow?

O ge spoke with the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, and with the president of the deliberative council of the club, Castellar Guimarães Filho. The first issued an opinion to retain the club’s current shield. Castellar believes that the situation will be on the board’s agenda, with an upcoming meeting on December 21, specifically, to address the 2021 budget.

Atlético’s statute speaks about the club’s brands and assets. Among them, the shield. “The shield, shaped similar to a heart, with an inverted upper part, black in color, flanked by white, and with four white vertical stripes, with the initials CAM, as per INPI registration 826.493.297”. Without naming stars.

However, the report found that the most likely path to be followed is for some adviser, whoever he may be, to suggest that the inclusion of the second star happen, and then there is a creation of a special heritage committee to file the idea, which needs voting and approval of the entire deliberative body. President Castellar Guimarães could, for example, schedule an extraordinary meeting just to discuss the matter.

1 of 3 Atlético shield with two stars in the middle of the crowd, at Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético shield with two stars in the middle of the crowd, at Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

what the presidents say

Castellar Guimaraes Filho

– I think it’s valid (the idea of ​​a second star), even if on a smaller scale. The current star, perhaps, will remain at its former size. It is good to remember that it was created to symbolize our first Brazilian, in 1971.

– As for the star, I tell you my opinion that we should keep the one that already exists. But it is a complex issue, which will certainly be resolved by the Council. This will not be the presidency or the executive management making that decision. That’s it.

Atlético shirt collector Rafael Perez is a safe source to address the historic changes in white mantles. On the stars (gold and red), he thus helps to create a chronology. After 1971, came the golden one. In 1978, Atlético won the Champion Tournament of Champions, then came the red star in the champion’s belt, and even nailed to the players’ shirts. It did not take hold and was never used in an official way.

2 of 3 Valdir and Marques, unforgettable attacking duo, wearing Atlético shirt in 1998 — Photo: Globo Valdir and Marques, unforgettable attacking duo, wearing Atlético’s shirt in 1998 — Photo: Globo

However, in the 1990s, Atlético won the Copa Conmebol twice (1992 and 1997). Each conquest president acted so that red stars fell on the club’s shield. In 1998, a year after being continental bi, Galo wore the shield with the three stars on his shirt. The golden one would be lonely from 1999, until today.