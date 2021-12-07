Secret budget: Commission ignores STF, rejects giving more transparency and forecasts R$16.2 billion for 2022 – Policy

BRASILIA – Even suspended by the Federal Court of Justice (STF), the draftsman amendments, base of the secret budget, must be kept in the same format in 2022, year of elections. This Monday, 6th, the Mixed Budget Commission ignored the Court’s decision by rejecting proposals that would give more transparency to the criteria used to distribute billions of reais to a select group of parliamentarians. Congressmen also refused to limit the scope of areas that may receive public funds in this modality. On the contrary: the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Hugo Loyal (PSD-RJ), increased the list of expenses covered, estimated at more than R$ 16 billion.

Funds are at the heart of the secret budget, scheme revealed by Estadão. The mechanism consists of the release of public money to deputies and senators in exchange for support to the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Congress. The distribution of resources takes place without clear criteria, leaving a group of parliamentarians aligned with the interests of the Planalto Palace to define how and where the federal funds should be applied.

The approval of Leal’s opinion by the commission represents another step in the Congress to maintain, in 2022, the current mechanism of rapporteur amendments. The top of the Legislative tries to unlock the funds suspended by the Supreme and agreed to disclose only part of these transfers, promising a new model for the future. The rules for next year, however, continue to leave room for nominations without any criteria of who will benefit and where the federal money will go.

The measure goes against the STF on essential points in the investigation into the secret budget. The main one is the lack of objective criteria about the beneficiaries. In addition, the rapporteur is free to distribute the funds to allies, behind the scenes, without equal division between the congressional benches, another point questioned by the Supreme.

Leal’s opinion still opens a loophole to boost the value after the enactment of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which expands the spending ceiling, allowing to increase the limit for all parliamentary amendments. In practice, the report approved by the CMO guarantees freedom for the rapporteur to choose the final destination of the money without any criteria of who will be served in the nominations – two points criticized by the Supreme Court, which suspended the execution of these funds last month.

Currently, there is no ceiling for the rapporteur’s amendment funds, stamped with the RP9 code. This year, for example, the total authorized for these amendments is R$ 16.9 billion, occupying practically half of all budgets with the digital of congressmen, which also includes the indication of individual and bench amendments.

The final value for 2022 will only be known upon approval of the Budget. After confronting the Supreme with the decision to keep hidden the names of the godparents of the rapporteur’s amendments for the past two years, the congressional summit scheduled the vote of the 2022 budget for the next 17th. The final report, with all amendments, will only be presented the day before, with a one-day break for discussion in the committee and in the plenary. It is a strategy to “handle” the process, a term used in Congress to define the maneuver.

Hugo Leal repeated the strategy of the two previous years and authorized for himself the strategy of stamping amendments aimed at public actions and services that cover practically the entire Union Budget. In total, there will be 22 actions, from health to tourism, in addition to the schedules already provided for in the draft Budget forwarded by the Executive. The previous version listed 20 areas. “The transparency that was requested, that was requested, is being done”, said Hugo Leal. “That (distribution criterion) should have been modified in the resolution. In the preliminary opinion, I don’t see how we can go forward in this direction.”

The decision increased the pressure for the installation of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the secret budget. The leader of Citizenship in the Senate, Alessandro Vieira (SE), tries to collect the 27 signatures necessary to request the opening of the investigation, which would still depend on an act of the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The CPI, however, does not have enough support, as it would involve an investigation with the parliamentarians themselves in the target.

Proposal that provided for a ceiling of R$ 5 billion for the secret budget was rejected

One of the suggestions rejected by the rapporteur in the preliminary opinion limited the RP9 amendments to the correction of errors and omissions in the budget proposal, as provided for in the Constitution. This means that the rapporteur could only change the Budget if there were any insufficient resources in the Executive’s proposal, as in the case of pensions and social benefits, and not to boost potentially electoral works. Another rejected proposal suggested a ceiling of R$ 5 billion for the RP9 amendments, in case the rapporteur cut federal government expenses to obtain the resources.

The attempt to distribute the funds equally among the congressional benches was also rejected. Different proposals were presented in this sense, dividing the nominations proportionally between deputies and senators or favoring municipalities with a lower Human Development Index (HDI), but all of them were left out of the opinion.

According to experts, the fact that the rapporteur can split the funds behind the scenes with allied parties represents the “backbone” of the secret budget. “We do not have any clarity on how the RP-9 will be distributed and we would like to know how the rapporteur will address this issue in the final report”, said the deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP).

The rapporteur also rejected a change to increase the advertising rules for nominations in the 2022 Budget, forcing the publication of demands at all stages of the process. The National Congress approved a draft resolution providing for a level of transparency in the nominations going forward, but the measure is surrounded by questions for opening a loophole for a series of requests to remain secret.

To keep the dynamics of the secret budget in 2022, the rapporteur was anchored in the draft resolution approved by the Legislative on the 29th. The measure maintains the format of the rapporteur’s amendments at a level that could exceed R$ 16 billion next year, without objective criteria for distribution among deputies and senators and with transparency rules questioned by technicians and parliamentarians.

“Thus, despite the fact that they bring up issues that need to be discussed, we have no option but to reject the amendments as they are outside the scope of the preliminary report. Despite this, we believe that the suggestions presented should be evaluated as possible improvements to Resolution 1/2006, or even as rules to be incorporated into a new normative instruction from the CMO on the indications arising from amendments by the rapporteur”, wrote the rapporteur when rejecting the most of the suggestions presented.

Another maneuver maintained in the preliminary opinion is the possibility for the rapporteur to cut mandatory expenses to boost funds of electoral interest, as occurred in the 2021 Budget. limit the possibility for Congress to update and re-evaluate them”. Last week, the Senate removed a provision of the PEC from the precatório that prohibited this movement.

The proposals rejected by the opinion

Transparency

Increase the level of transparency of secret budget amendments and detail who appointed each budget at all stages of the process.

Distribution

Make the distribution of the rapporteur’s amendments equitable among Congressional benches. The option was to keep it without criteria, so that the division remains free for behind-the-scenes deals.

Criteria

Establish criteria for transfers, such as proportional distribution between regions in Brazil or priority to poorer municipalities.

Limits

Limit the rapporteur’s amendments to R$ 5 billion, and another that restricted the amendments to the correction of errors and omissions by the Executive.

Maneuver

The rapporteur maintained the loophole that allows cuts in mandatory expenses, such as pensions, to supercharge secret budget amendments.