Secret Truths 2: Resurrected?! Rodrigo Lombardi records shocking outcome, with tragic ending for Angel, says journalist – find out details

Pabllo Vittar would already say: RESURRESSES! Kkkk Yes, my friends, apparently the final stretch of “Secret Truths 2” holds plots that even God would doubt are possible. According to journalist Carla Bittencourt of Metropolis, our RajGrey, aka Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), is really coming back from the land of the undead. According to Carla, in the last batch of episodes, scheduled to premiere on December 15th, the executive will reappear and take revenge on our demon Angel (Camila Queiroz).

According to the publication this Monday (6), in one of the scenes filmed, the actor will star opposite Roberta Franco – who will take the place of the top model in the sequences that were not recorded with Queiroz’s troubled departure. Alex will get revenge for what his lover did to him at the end of season one, and he will kill her. Bittencourt explained that this would be one of the endings written by author Walcyr Carrasco to give a new direction to the story, especially after the departure of the protagonist. But what will actually go live, the public will only discover at the launch.

It is not new that a return in “flesh and blood” of Alex in “Secret Truths” is speculated. Rodrigo Lombardi even released a mysterious click on November 24, implying that it was part of a job. “Things may not be good, but still be thankful, as it’s up to you to change everything”, wrote in the caption. In the photo, he looks wet and in a fishing boat. Netizens even tried to get something out of the artist, but he didn’t respond.

TV News, meanwhile, pondered Alex’s return. The site also reported that Lombardi was called up to shoot scenes in the soap, but said those sequences should just be to explain what happened to the character or introduce some big secret that will leave the hook for the production’s third season.

Another detail that caught the attention of the media this Monday was disclosed in the column by Patrícia Kogut, of the newspaper O Globo. She revealed that actress Agatha Moreira, interpreter of Giovanna, returned from a trip yesterday and went directly to TV Globo’s studios. There, she recorded another series of secret scenes for the end of the story.

In any case, if Alex really does resurface alive and well, it will be a more than shocking twist… In the episodes released last week, the businessman’s bone was finally found in a village – and had even become something of a saint for the locals. . Authorities confirmed that it was indeed Giovanna’s father buried there, and the report made by a doctor indicated that he had died by drowning. The shots Angel fired at his lover didn’t hit any bones, and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) even found a bullet inside the coffin and kept it to be a “card up the sleeve” against the model.