See photos of the last total solar eclipse of 2021, which was not visible from Brazil

The total solar eclipse that occurred on Saturday (4) was only visible in Antarctica and surrounding waters, with some partial phases visible in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa. However, some photos of the solar eclipse are already circulating in the networks social.

Lasting only a few minutes, a total eclipse takes place when the Moon’s shadow is cast on the Earth, and we can see how this happens through images captured outside our planet. Fortunately, one of the images you see in this article shows just that — the umbra (darker shadow) of our natural satellite emerging south of the Earth’s globe.

Since this was a total eclipse, there was no “ring of fire” that appears when the Moon is furthest away from Earth at the time of alignment with the Sun and our planet. But we can clearly see in the photos the “aura” of the solar corona, a kind of atmosphere located far above the surface of the Sun. The corona is the hottest part of our star, and so we should never look directly at an eclipse.

Total solar eclipse photos

Total Solar Eclipse in Antarctica ☀️🌓🌎 📷: From the Union Glacier Joint Scientific Polar Station. By @FTruebaG / @MarcaChile and

@ReneQuinan / @inach_gob

📷: From an airplane. “Eflight 2021-Sunrise” Mission by astronomy student @vanebulossa / @uchile pic.twitter.com/lRmBt62SaS — ALMA Observatory at Home📡 (@almaobs) December 4, 2021

Spectacular: Today’s solar eclipse over Antarctica, captured from a flight above the Weddell Sea.

Photo by Petr Horálekhttps://t.co/lXwyGc5mwS pic.twitter.com/9k95Bydjb5 — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 4, 2021

Total solar eclipse over Union Glacier, Western Antarctica, December 4, 2021. Photo by David J. Eicher. pic.twitter.com/K8jLJ1Gtxy — David Eicher (@deicherstar) December 6, 2021

We have received images of high impact and beauty from the Joint Scientific Polar Station Glaciar Unión, sent by nuestro René Quinan ♥️ @ReneQuinan . Credits: René Quinan/INACH pic.twitter.com/7gIhLkOCgi — INACH (@inach_gob) December 4, 2021

Exclusive Images/ On the ground 1000 km from the South Pole and with ours 🛩 DHC-6 Twin Otter operating, so it is seen #eclipse solar in the Joint Scientific Station #GlaciarUnion It’s this morning.#FAC with you pic.twitter.com/C2GoYBUfti — Fuerza Aérea de Chile (@FACh_Chile) December 4, 2021

#Solar eclipse Penguins amo y señores de su tierra. pic.twitter.com/GoI2EzvyfY

📸 postcards of #Malvinas 🇦🇷

There, the solar eclipse is seen today from northwest of Puerto Argentino, just past five in the morning. pic.twitter.com/qRygGssKtp — Malvinas Date [Hernán] (@MalvinasData) December 5, 2021

It might look like space out the window 🌎🪟, but the @Space_Station orbits our upper atmosphere. Yesterday, @NASA_Astronauts captured the solar eclipse in Antarctica 📸 Astronauts can allocate 3.3lbs/1.5kg for personal items & some bring cameras. What would you take to the ISS? pic.twitter.com/r3qELx749S — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 5, 2021

To complete this sequence of fabulous images, check out the video from the live broadcast made by NASA. The video also includes the partial phases of the eclipse, so it lasts a little over 1 hour.