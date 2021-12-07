See photos of the last total solar eclipse of 2021, which was not visible from Brazil

The total solar eclipse that occurred on Saturday (4) was only visible in Antarctica and surrounding waters, with some partial phases visible in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa. However, some photos of the solar eclipse are already circulating in the networks social.

Lasting only a few minutes, a total eclipse takes place when the Moon’s shadow is cast on the Earth, and we can see how this happens through images captured outside our planet. Fortunately, one of the images you see in this article shows just that — the umbra (darker shadow) of our natural satellite emerging south of the Earth’s globe.

Since this was a total eclipse, there was no “ring of fire” that appears when the Moon is furthest away from Earth at the time of alignment with the Sun and our planet. But we can clearly see in the photos the “aura” of the solar corona, a kind of atmosphere located far above the surface of the Sun. The corona is the hottest part of our star, and so we should never look directly at an eclipse.

Check out, below, a selection of the best photos of the solar eclipse — the last from 2021.

Total solar eclipse photos

There was also live from the eclipse

To complete this sequence of fabulous images, check out the video from the live broadcast made by NASA. The video also includes the partial phases of the eclipse, so it lasts a little over 1 hour.

