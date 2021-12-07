See the 5 biggest highs and lows on the Stock Exchange this Monday

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

See a summary of what happened this Monday (Image: Money Times/Diana Cheng)

O Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.92%, to 107,087.63 points this Monday (6). The index had the third consecutive high with the maintenance of a positive national climate.

Throughout the day, the highlight of the day were Petrobras shares, which rose by almost 1.5%, but lost strength throughout the day and closed up 0.6%.

The biggest daily high was from Goal (GOLL4), which soared 11.87%, quoted at R$ 16.97. The positive day came after the company had a 17.1% jump in flight demand in November.

At the other point, the papers of the Meliuz (CASH3) retreated 11.11%, quoted at R$ 3.04. In the long term, the asset has been falling since the 26th of July and accumulates a low of 75.34%.

See the 5 biggest highs and lows:

CompanytickerVariation
GoalGOLL411.87%
BlueBLUE410.16%
BraskemBRKM58.76%
American AMER36.90%
American storesLAME46.24%
HapvidaHAPV3-1.40
cosanCSAN3-1.70
courseRAIL3-2.98
D’or NetworkRDOR3-3.26
MeliuzCASH311.11%

Warning

The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, access the Ibovespa news.

