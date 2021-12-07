See the 5 biggest highs and lows on the Stock Exchange this Monday

O Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.92%, to 107,087.63 points this Monday (6). The index had the third consecutive high with the maintenance of a positive national climate.
Throughout the day, the highlight of the day were Petrobras shares, which rose by almost 1.5%, but lost strength throughout the day and closed up 0.6%.
The biggest daily high was from Goal (GOLL4), which soared 11.87%, quoted at R$ 16.97. The positive day came after the company had a 17.1% jump in flight demand in November.
At the other point, the papers of the Meliuz (CASH3) retreated 11.11%, quoted at R$ 3.04. In the long term, the asset has been falling since the 26th of July and accumulates a low of 75.34%.
See the 5 biggest highs and lows:
|Company
|ticker
|Variation
|Goal
|GOLL4
|11.87%
|Blue
|BLUE4
|10.16%
|Braskem
|BRKM5
|8.76%
|American
|AMER3
|6.90%
|American stores
|LAME4
|6.24%
|Hapvida
|HAPV3
|-1.40
|cosan
|CSAN3
|-1.70
|course
|RAIL3
|-2.98
|D’or Network
|RDOR3
|-3.26
|Meliuz
|CASH3
|11.11%
Warning
The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, access the Ibovespa news.