See the 5 biggest highs and lows on the Stock Exchange this Monday

O Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.92%, to 107,087.63 points this Monday (6). The index had the third consecutive high with the maintenance of a positive national climate.

Throughout the day, the highlight of the day were Petrobras shares, which rose by almost 1.5%, but lost strength throughout the day and closed up 0.6%.

The biggest daily high was from Goal (GOLL4), which soared 11.87%, quoted at R$ 16.97. The positive day came after the company had a 17.1% jump in flight demand in November.

At the other point, the papers of the Meliuz (CASH3) retreated 11.11%, quoted at R$ 3.04. In the long term, the asset has been falling since the 26th of July and accumulates a low of 75.34%.

See the 5 biggest highs and lows:

Company ticker Variation Goal GOLL4 11.87% Blue BLUE4 10.16% Braskem BRKM5 8.76% American AMER3 6.90% American stores LAME4 6.24% Hapvida HAPV3 -1.40 cosan CSAN3 -1.70 course RAIL3 -2.98 D’or Network RDOR3 -3.26 Meliuz CASH3 11.11%

Warning

The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, access the Ibovespa news.