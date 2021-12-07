See what opens and what closes in Recife for the holiday of Nossa Senhora da Conceição | Pernambuco

On Wednesday (8), Recife’s municipal holiday dedicated to Nossa Senhora da Conceição and one of the biggest religious festivals in the state, some public services will not work. Street stores will have optional office hours and malls will open at special times. Check out:

Street stores in the Center and neighborhoods will operate on an optional basis, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, as per the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT).

Shopping Recife : The shopping center in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, is open from 10 am to 10 pm, for all commercial activities.

: The shopping center in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, is open from 10 am to 10 pm, for all commercial activities. River Sea : The mall, in Pina, in the south of Recife, will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. The Térreo, L1 Floor and Boulevard L3 restaurants restaurants from 11:30 am to 10 pm.

: The mall, in Pina, in the south of Recife, will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. The Térreo, L1 Floor and Boulevard L3 restaurants restaurants from 11:30 am to 10 pm. tacaruna : In the neighborhood of Santo Amaro, Downtown Recife, the mall opens from 10 am to 10 pm. With the exception of Big Bompreço, which operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

: In the neighborhood of Santo Amaro, Downtown Recife, the mall opens from 10 am to 10 pm. With the exception of Big Bompreço, which operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. plaza : The mall located in the Casa Forte neighborhood, in the North Zone, is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. The “Vila Encantada Plaza”, an attraction in Natal, will be open to the public from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The Game Station will be open from 12:00 to 22:00.

: The mall located in the Casa Forte neighborhood, in the North Zone, is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. The “Vila Encantada Plaza”, an attraction in Natal, will be open to the public from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The Game Station will be open from 12:00 to 22:00. ETC : The mall in Aflitos, in the North Zone of Recife, will be open from 12:00 to 18:00.

: The mall in Aflitos, in the North Zone of Recife, will be open from 12:00 to 18:00. Good view: The shopping center, located in the center of the capital, is open from 11 am to 7 pm on holidays.

This Tuesday, the state government published in the Official Gazette the notice about the closing of public offices on the December 8 holiday.

“There will be no office hours in public offices and state direct and indirect administration bodies, located in Recife, with the exception of those services whose functioning is essential, in the judgment of the head of the body”, he informed.

In state agencies and entities headquartered in other municipalities, working hours will be normal, according to the government.

During the holiday, the headquarters of Detran will be closed, as well as the units in the Recife, Tacaruna and Plaza malls. Express buses at Boa Vista and Rio Mar malls will also not work.

Dois Irmãos State Park will not open on Wednesday.

The Court of Justice of Pernambuco will operate on duty. There will be a 2nd degree judicial on-call to meet the demands of urgent matters.

“The initial demands should be sent to the institutional e-mail of the offices of the judges on duty on the aforementioned dates”, informed the TJPE.

In the Federal Court, there will be on-call regime. Only requests for urgent civil or criminal measures, aimed at preventing or preventing the loss of rights or ensuring individual freedom of movement, will be accepted. Deadlines starting or ending on this date will be extended until December 9th.