Senate Committee approves bill on fuel prices

The CAE (Senate Economic Affairs Committee) approved today the replacement for PL (Bill) 1472/2021, which institutes a fuel price policy and creates an export tax on crude oil.

Now, the replacement text — that is: elaborated by the bill’s rapporteur on the commission, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), and which replaces the original text — goes to the Senate Plenary. Afterwards, if approved, it will still need to be considered by the Chamber.

The original proposal was presented by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) in a context of growing complaints about the successive increase in fuel prices at the pumps.

The rapporteur’s final text brings a maximum tax rate, which will be zeroed until the value of the barrel reaches US$ 45 — the previous version provided that the tax would be valid when the barrel was above US$ 80.

Another change foreseen in the substitute text is related to the maximum rate, which will now be up to 20%, against the 12.5% ​​initially foreseen.

The proceeds from this charge will be used to subsidize the stabilization of fuel prices when crude oil values ​​rise in the market.

Therefore, the proposal approved today by the CAE is intended to change the price adjustment policy practiced by Petrobras, which takes into account variations in oil prices in the international market and in the exchange rate.

“This is different from the current PPI (Import Parity Price). Today, we are paying these prices at the pump because we are at international price parity,” stated Prates.

Also according to the text, the domestic fuel price policy should be guided by some principles, such as:

the protection of consumer interests;

the reduction of external vulnerability;

the stimulus to the use of the refineries’ installed capacity and the expansion of the national refining park;

the modality of internal prices;

and the reduction of domestic price volatility.

* With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters